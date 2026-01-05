Immigration changes in January 2026: Key updates from major destinations

As 2026 begins, immigration rules across major economies are seeing notable changes, with fee hikes, stricter eligibility, and enhanced security measures. For Indian professionals seeking opportunities abroad, these updates, sourced from official government notifications, could influence job mobility, family migration, and relocation plans.

United States

According to USCIS and the Department of State:

· Fees for select applications have risen slightly, e.g., employment authorisation (I-765) from $550 to $560 and temporary protected status (I-821) from $500 to $510.

· H-1B lottery for FY27 will prioritise higher wages and skills from March 2026 registrations.

Impact: Costs may challenge small businesses, while visa bans disrupt recruitment from affected regions. H-1B reforms favour highly skilled talent, particularly in tech.

United Kingdom The Home Office has introduced: · Higher language requirements for Skilled Worker visas, raising the English level from B1 to B2 for first-time applicants from January 8. · Streamlined online process for EU Settlement Scheme refusals and cancellations, with fees and a 28-day response window. Impact: Recruitment of non-EU talent may slow, and language barriers could affect service sectors. Other key countries · Canada: Parents/Grandparents Program paused indefinitely; study permit allocations capped, according to IRCC. · Singapore: Shortage Occupation List bonus introduced to attract tech and engineering talent; stricter overstay enforcement begins January 30, according to ICA/MOM.