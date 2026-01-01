'If you break the law…': US embassy toughens tone amid H-1B backlog

As Indian professionals grapple with long delays and rescheduled interviews for H-1B visas , the United States embassy in India has issued a sharp public warning against illegal immigration, underscoring the Trump administration’s tougher stance on border enforcement and migration.

In a post on X, the embassy said those who break US law would face “significant criminal penalties”, adding that President Donald Trump’s administration was committed to ending illegal immigration and protecting US borders and citizens. The message comes amid heightened immigration enforcement in the US and sweeping policy changes affecting both legal and undocumented migrants.

What prompted the warning?

The advisory follows a series of high-profile enforcement actions by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). On December 30, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE had carried out nationwide arrests targeting what it described as the “worst of the worst” criminal undocumented immigrants.

According to DHS, those arrested were convicted of serious offences, including violent crimes and human trafficking. A department spokesperson said the agency’s resolution for 2026 was to carry out “more worst of the worst arrests”, signalling continued aggressive enforcement. Throughout 2025, ICE conducted multiple raids and detentions across US cities, drawing public criticism and, in some cases, confrontations with local communities. Tighter migration policy under Trump’s second term Cracking down on illegal immigration was a central promise of President Trump’s election campaign, and the administration has moved quickly to translate that into policy. Alongside enforcement actions, Washington has expanded diplomatic pressure on partner countries to tighten migration controls.

Recently, the US also directed its embassies in the Western Hemisphere to monitor and report crimes and human rights abuses linked to mass migration, reflecting a broader effort to frame migration as a security and governance issue. Impact on Indian professionals and H-1B applicants The embassy’s warning comes at a sensitive time for Indian workers and employers. Indians account for the largest share of H-1B visa holders, and many applicants are currently facing longer processing timelines and repeated interview rescheduling. The Trump administration overhauled the H- 1B visa programme , replacing the random lottery system with a weighted selection model that favours higher-paid and more highly skilled workers. While the change is aimed at rioritizing talent, it has also added uncertainty for mid-level professionals and first-time applicants.