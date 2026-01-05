The Delhi Police arrested more than 130 people in 2025, including travel agents and facilitators, as part of a widening crackdown on visa and passport fraud.

Many of the arrests were made from different parts of the country, targeting organised networks accused of forging travel documents, cheating passengers and enabling illegal overseas travel.

Following the money trail

In a first-of-its-kind step, the IGI Airport unit of the Delhi Police also began financial investigations into the accused agents, focusing on tracing proceeds of crime. These probes led to the freezing of more than 100 bank accounts that showed suspicious transactions.

“Investigating officers were specifically directed to examine the financial aspects of the frauds and establish the money trail,” Delhi Police officers said in a press release on Friday. They added that while a large share of payments in such cases was made in cash, investigators were still able to identify important financial links. Police said assets believed to have been purchased using proceeds from criminal activity are now being tracked. In one case, an application has already been moved before a competent court seeking attachment of property belonging to an accused agent. Similar steps are being taken against other agents where evidence allows, officials said.