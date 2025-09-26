Home / Immigration / Engaged with US over H-1B visa fee issue, hope they relent, says MEA

Engaged with US over H-1B visa fee issue, hope they relent, says MEA

MEA said the H1B visa issue remains an evolving situation and India hopes the White House reconsiders its fee hike and restrictions, stressing skilled mobility helps both nations

H-1B visa
Indians account for two-thirds of H1B visa beneficiaries annually, and the Trump administration’s move to impose a $100,000 fee on new applications for skilled workers could hurt India’s $280-billion tech services industry and put thousands of jobs a
Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday said India will remain engaged with the Donald Trump administration and the industry on the issue of H-1B visas, and impress upon all concerned that skilled talent mobility and exchanges have helped both countries. New Delhi is hopeful that the White House's increase in H-1B visa fee is still an evolving situation and the White House would relent upon some of the restrictions it has introduced.
 
“We have seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking. I understand that stakeholders, including the industry, have one month to provide their comments,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
 
The MEA and India’s Embassy in Washington have been in active touch with the US administration on the issue of H-1B visas, and the restrictions issued last week.
 
“This is still an evolving situation and we remain engaged at various levels,” Jaiswal said. He added, “Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creations in the US and India.” 
 
To a question about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on September 22, Jaiswal said the “focus of the discussion was on trade and tariffs”. Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had joined the two, Jaiswal said, adding other aspects of the India-US ties were also discussed.  ALSO READ: Toyota welcomes revised CAFE norms as balanced, supporting green tech
 
‘Careless’: Govt on Rutte’s comment on Modi
 
Jaiswal also slammed Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s for his “factually incorrect”, “entirely baseless”, “speculative” and “careless” remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin and sought Moscow's strategy on Ukraine in view of the impact of Washington's punitive tariffs on India.
 
Jaiswal said that at no point has the PM spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. “No such phone conversation has taken place,” he said. “We expect the leadership of an important institution like Nato to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements,” he said, adding that “speculative or careless” remarks that misrepresent Modi's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are "unacceptable".
 
Rutte told CNN on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India are having a "big impact" on Russia and New Delhi is on the phone with Putin. “And Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs,” he claimed.
 
On the issue of India’s import of Russian oil, Jaiswal said India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. “India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” he said.
 
The MEA also shared that since January, 2,417 have been deported from the US. India stands against illegal migration and it wants to promote pathways for legal mobility of people, the MEA spokesperson said.
 

Topics :H-1B visa rowH-1B visa issuesTrump administrationUS India relations

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

