Visa application must be assessed on merit: MEA on US social media scrutiny

The statement comes hours after the US Embassy in India said that the visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles in visa applications

The enhanced scrutiny comes a part of US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants from across the world.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
India on Thursday said that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be assessed on merit, responding to recent United States (US) guidelines requiring social media details in visa applications.
 
Commenting on the matter during the weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Visa, and immigration matters pertain to sovereign functions of any country. But, we have seen the guidelines issued by the US Embassy, providing details of social media identifiers in visa applications. But it is our belief that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be treated on the basis of merit. We remain engaged with the US side on all mobility issues and consular issues to ensure that the legitimate interests of Indian nationals are safeguarded.”
 
The statement comes hours after the US Embassy in India said that the visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form.
 
"Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas," the embassy said.
 
 
The enhanced scrutiny comes a part of US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants from across the world.
 
Earlier this week, the US Embassy also issued a directive asking all students and exchange visa candidates to change their social media privacy settings to public for vetting.
 
“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law,” the embassy said. 
 
On June 24, it further added, "The United States has increased enforcement of immigration laws and removal of illegal aliens".
 
"Those who enter the United States illegally will face jail time and deportation," it said.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

