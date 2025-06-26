US green card for grandparents: How to get them legally through family

Can you sponsor your grandparents for a green card? Not directly—but there’s still a path forward.

“If you’re a US citizen, you can’t file for your grandparents right away,” said Abhisha Parikh, a US-based immigration lawyer, in a recent social media post. But there is a workaround—through your parents.

US Green Card: Sponsor your parents first

If you are a US citizen over the age of 21, you can sponsor your parents for a green card. Once they become US citizens, they can, in turn, sponsor your grandparents.

“Yes, it takes time—but it’s possible,” said Parikh.

Under US immigration law, only certain close relatives of US citizens qualify as “immediate relatives” eligible for green cards without being subject to annual limits. These include: Spouse of a US citizen Unmarried child under 21 years of age of a US citizen Parent of a US citizen (if the citizen is at least 21) There’s no provision for grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces or nephews to directly qualify. However, a chain sponsorship route—where a US citizen sponsors their parent, and then that parent sponsors their own parent—is possible. It often takes years, depending on how quickly each person receives their green card and then US citizenship.

In categories where annual visa caps apply—known as “preference” categories—the wait can be long. In some cases, people may wait anywhere from 4 to 25 years, depending on the category and their country of origin. What about short-term visits? While a direct green card route doesn’t exist, grandparents can visit the US using a B-2 visitor visa. B-2 visitor visa: What to know Purpose: Tourism, visiting family, short-term stays Validity: Typically issued for 5 or 10 years with multiple entry options Duration of stay: Each visit allows up to 6 months, which can be extended once

Steps to apply for a B-2 US visa: 1. Fill out the DS-160 form online 2. Pay the MRV fee 3. Schedule an interview at the US Embassy or Consulate 4. Show ties to home country such as property, family, job or pension 5. Prove financial ability to cover the trip Applicants must convince the consular officer they will return home after the visit. Frequent or extended visits can attract scrutiny. There have been cases where officers flagged potential misuse of the visa and denied re-entry. No long-term visa via grandchild route There is no direct immigrant visa route for a grandparent based solely on their relationship to a US citizen grandchild.

Alternative long-term options Family-based green card through the grandparent’s child: A US citizen grandchild cannot sponsor a grandparent, but their parent—if they are a US citizen or permanent resident—can file a petition. Some elderly relatives visit frequently, but they must leave before the end of each authorised stay. Long stays or frequent trips can raise concerns at the port of entry. Reserved for exceptional circumstances like medical emergencies or care responsibilities. Not a standard or long-term option. Filing for a green card for parents Since parents are immediate relatives of a US citizen over 21, there’s no annual cap or waiting list. This makes the process relatively faster than most family categories.

If the parent is abroad: 1. File Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative) Filed by the US citizen Processing time: around 10 to 14 months 2. Consular processing(once I-130 is approved) National Visa Center (NVC) collects fees and documents Visa interview at a US Embassy or Consulate Takes around 4 to 8 months Total estimated timeline: 14 to 22 months If the parent is in the US (Adjustment of Status): A US citizen can file: Form I-130 Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status) concurrently, if the parent is in the US legally (e.g., on a B-2 visa)