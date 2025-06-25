Tax-free salary, easy visa: Why 800,000+ Indians live and work in Qatar

As Iran launched a military strike on a US base in Qatar on June 24, 2025, the Indian government said it was monitoring the situation closely. The Indian embassy in Doha issued a safety advisory for its citizens, asking them to stay indoors and follow local guidance.

“In view of the ongoing situation, the Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remain indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities,” the embassy said.

Qatar is home to over 800,000 Indians — the largest expatriate group in the country — and is a long-standing destination for those seeking work and higher earnings abroad. But what makes Qatar so attractive to Indian workers?

Mayank Kumar, co-founder and CEO of BorderPlus, a talent mobility platform, told Business Standard that Qatar remains an attractive destination for several reasons. “Qatar continues to be an attractive destination for Indian professionals, particularly because of the combination of high, tax-free earnings and lower barriers to entry compared to Western markets,” said Kumar. He added that typical monthly incomes for Indian professionals range from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh, and with no income tax, the savings potential is much higher than in India and often comparable to countries like the UK or Germany. Kumar said licensing and visa procedures in sectors like construction and healthcare are relatively straightforward, with fewer language hurdles, which makes it easier for professionals to move.

“Geographical proximity, a large Indian community, and familiar cultural norms help new migrants settle in quickly. There’s a built-in support system,” he said. Jobs Indians take up in Qatar Indian nationals in Qatar are employed across both white- and blue-collar roles. According to Kumar: • Construction and infrastructure projects continue to absorb large numbers of Indian workers • Hospitals in the public and private sectors hire doctors, nurses and allied health professionals • Oil and gas companies, retail chains, IT firms, schools, and hospitality businesses also depend on Indian talent “Service roles in hospitality, retail, and domestic work remain vital to Qatar’s economy and are often filled by experienced Indian workers,” he said.

Indian presence in education and business in Qatar Official figures show that: • Over 60,000 Indian students are enrolled in 19 Indian curriculum schools and a few international schools in Qatar • Around 4,500 Indian nationals work as teachers or non-teaching staff in these schools • More than 20,000 Indian-owned or partnered firms operate across infrastructure, energy, communications, and tech • Indian companies have invested more than $350 million in Qatar between 2017 and 2025, according to Invest Qatar Large Indian firms with a presence in the country include L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Lulu Group, Malabar, and Tanishq.

Longstanding ties and reforms draw workers “India and Qatar share deep, longstanding ties, socially, culturally, and economically, with the Indian workforce playing a vital role in Qatar’s development,” said Kumar. He noted that Qatar has introduced reforms over the past few years, including: > Removing the requirement for exit permits and no-objection certificates > Setting a non-discriminatory minimum wage > Strengthening labour protections ALSO READ: 9,800 millionaires to move to UAE in 2025; India to lose 3,500: Report Kumar added, “As Qatar undergoes rapid growth and diversification, it faces a growing demand for skilled, job-ready professionals. India, with its vast pool of qualified workers, is well positioned to help address this gap.”