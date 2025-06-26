Spain offers fast-track visas to students denied by US social media rules

Spain is preparing to roll out a fast-track programme to attract foreign students who have been denied or delayed entry into the United States due to their political opinions on social media.

The scheme—called EduBridge to Spain comes in response to former US president Donald Trump’s recent orders expanding social media vetting for international student visa applicants. According to the Spanish government, the new pathway will simplify enrolment at Spanish universities for those affected by Washington’s tougher stance on overseas admissions.

The programme is expected to be approved shortly. It promises quicker access to higher education for foreign nationals, including students whose applications to the US have been held up or denied after social media background checks flagged their political views.

What EduBridge to Spain includes Under the scheme, eligible students will be able to: Apply for accelerated admission to Spanish universities Enrol temporarily while their diploma recognition is processed Benefit from dedicated international student quotas Get priority appointments at Spanish consulates in the US According to The Local Spain, the Spain-focused edition of The Local, Europe’s leading English-language digital news publisher aimed at expats, migrants and international visitors, the fast-track system will also support the transfer of academic records and validation of completed coursework for students midway through degrees in the US. A reaction to tightened US rules

In recent months, US embassies have ramped up scrutiny of student visa applications. Many students, especially those perceived to hold left-leaning political views, have faced delays or denials. Although a temporary visa suspension was lifted, pending review of applicants’ social media profiles, the uncertainty has prompted many to consider alternatives. The move has not gone unnoticed in Spain. “Spain wants to be a country where knowledge finds its way — even when others shut the door,” said Elma Saiz, Minister of Migration. She added that consulates in the US would prioritise student visa applications under the new scheme, and Spanish police stations would speed up issuing Foreigner Identity Cards (TIE) to affected students, professors and researchers.

“Spain wants to be a country where knowledge opens the way, even when others block it. We want to offer these young people the opportunity to continue their education in our country,” said Saiz. €200,000 research grants for US scientists Spain is also trying to attract US-based scientists who feel squeezed out by the Trump administration’s policies. The Ministry of Science and Innovation has announced that researchers moving to Spain under a separate initiative will receive an additional €200,000 in project funding. Diana Morant, the science minister, said the scheme would support scientists “disregarded” in the US.