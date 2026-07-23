India restarts visa, passport services in Australia after 23-day halt

By Swati Pandey

India restarted passport, visa and other consular services across Australia on Thursday via outsourcing giant VFS Global, ending a 23-day freeze triggered by a legal dispute.

The High Commission of India in Canberra said in a statement that VFS would begin offering services through a new network of upgraded centers operating across six Australian cities from July 23. It would feature increased staffing, more service counters, longer hours for collecting applications and expanded appointment availability.

The decision ends weeks of disruption for Indian citizens seeking passport renewals and other consular services, as well as Australians and other foreigners applying for visas to India. The High Commission said the new centers are intended to provide more “accessible, efficient and customer-friendly” consular services for the Indian diaspora and other applicants.