Canada invites 511 provincial nominees in latest Express Entry draw

Canada has issued 511 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residence under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) through its Express Entry system.

Under this, candidates need a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 744 to receive an invitation in the latest round.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the draw was held on July 20 and was open to candidates who had secured a provincial nomination and had created their Express Entry profile before 6:11 pm UTC on May 26, 2026.

The latest round reinforces Canada's immigration strategy in 2026, which has largely favoured candidates who already have strong links to the country, either through provincial nominations or Canadian work experience.

What happened in the latest draw? IRCC said 511 candidates received invitations to apply for permanent residence through the Express Entry system under the Provincial Nominee Program. To qualify for this round, applicants had to: • Have a valid provincial nomination • Score at least 744 points under the CRS • Have submitted an Express Entry profile before the specified tie-breaking date and time Candidates who receive an ITA generally have 60 days to submit a complete application for Canadian permanent residence, according to IRCC rules. Why was the CRS score so high? The CRS cut-off of 744 may appear unusually high, but this is typical for PNP draws.

A provincial nomination adds 600 points to a candidate's CRS score. As a result, candidates invited under PNP-specific draws usually have significantly higher CRS scores than those invited through general or category-based Express Entry rounds. For applicants who have already secured a provincial nomination, the additional points substantially improve their chances of receiving an invitation from IRCC. Canada's 2026 Express Entry trend The latest invitation round continues a broader pattern seen throughout 2026. According to IRCC, Canada has conducted 39 Express Entry draws so far this year. The department has focused primarily on candidates who are already contributing to the Canadian economy through work or who have been selected by provinces to address local labour shortages.

Among the 39 draws held in 2026: • 14 were for PNP candidates • 11 targeted the Canadian Experience Class • Seven focused on French-language proficiency • The remaining draws were aimed at healthcare professionals, physicians, trades workers and senior managers with Canadian work experience Overall, IRCC has issued 92,612 ITA across all Express Entry categories this year. What does this mean for Indian applicants? India remains one of the largest source countries for immigrants to Canada, and the PNP continues to be an important route to permanent residence for Indian professionals.

A provincial nomination can benefit candidates whose CRS score is not competitive enough for regular Express Entry draws. Provinces nominate applicants based on their labour market needs, often targeting occupations facing skill shortages. Indian professionals working in sectors such as information technology, healthcare, engineering, construction, skilled trades and transport may find opportunities through provincial immigration streams, depending on the province's requirements. However, obtaining a provincial nomination does not eliminate the need to meet federal eligibility requirements. Candidates must still satisfy IRCC's admissibility criteria before permanent residence is granted. How does the PNP work? Under Canada's PNP, provinces and territories can nominate skilled foreign workers who meet their economic and labour market requirements.