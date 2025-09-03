Indians eye US, UK, Germany, Korea as study abroad interest up 37%: Report

The foreign education scenario is rapidly changing for Indian students, yet their interest in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom remains steady, even as new destinations enter the mix. According to a new report by Rostrum Education, a London-based consultancy, overseas study enquiries from India have risen by 37 per cent in 2025, continuing a steady climb from 34 per cent in 2022, 27 per cent in 2023, and 21 per cent in 2024.

The Rostrum 2025 Higher Education Trends & Insights report shows how Gen Z students are increasingly prioritising employability, sustainability, and future-ready career paths when deciding where to study.

New destinations join the shortlist While the US and UK still dominate the charts, students are broadening their choices. Countries like France, Germany, Italy, Australia, and South Korea are emerging as popular alternatives, especially due to their affordability, growing number of English-taught programmes, and flexible visa rules. There’s a marked shift from choosing only based on prestige to picking destinations that offer a balance between cost, post-study work rights, and longer-term career growth. “We are at an inflection point in global education. Over the next five years, universities will place greater value on interdisciplinary problem-solvers who can work across AI, biotech, and climate sciences. Countries beyond the US and UK such as Germany, France, and South Korea are already aligning their policies and programmes with this demand, making them increasingly attractive destinations,” said Sanjog Anand, co-founder of Rostrum Education.

Tech and climate courses dominate demand Interest in courses related to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Bioengineering, and Climate Sciences has soared. According to Rostrum’s data: • Enrolments in AI, ML, and Data Science courses grew 28 per cent in 2022, 34 per cent in 2023, and 41 per cent in 2024 • Bioengineering and Climate Science courses saw a 19 per cent, 25 per cent, and 32 per cent growth respectively over the same period Students are also opting for hybrid courses that merge technology with business, design, or sustainability—driven by the need for flexibility and relevance in a fast-changing job market.

The Canada slowdown and testing trend Canada’s appeal has waned slightly due to recent visa caps and housing shortages. Meanwhile, France, Germany, Italy, and Australia are seeing greater traction. A fresh focus on standardised testing is also apparent. More Indian students are signing up for the SAT, ACT, and AP exams to strengthen their profiles. Compared to pre-pandemic times, test-prep demand has now tripled. In 2024 alone, Rostrum recorded a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in demand for such exam preparation. Who’s applying—and how At the undergraduate level, parents—mostly aged 38 to 48—are driving most enquiries for their teenage children. For postgraduate programmes, students aged 21–26 largely handle the process independently.

Across both segments, women show higher levels of engagement, especially in humanities, life sciences, and interdisciplinary programmes. Big city versus small town approach Metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore tend to produce applicants who target top 10 global universities and invest early in building strong profiles. In Tier 2 cities such as Indore, Kochi, and Ludhiana, students focus more on scholarships, return on investment, and job prospects after graduation. Digital tools also shape decisions. Instagram is the go-to platform for Gen Z students, while YouTube serves parents seeking longer, in-depth content. Educators and alumni connections often play out over LinkedIn.

Still America-first—for now Despite visa restrictions, tighter appointment slots, and changes to the H-1B and OPT programmes, the US remains at the top of the list. “Indian students continue to dream of studying in the US, even with hurdles like visa restrictions and policy uncertainties. For them, it represents more than just education. It’s about global exposure, diverse communities, and building future-ready careers. Our 2025 report shows a 37 per cent surge in study-abroad enquiries, with the US leading as the most preferred destination. The pull of world-class institutions, strong alumni networks, and opportunities in emerging fields like AI, biotech, and climate sciences ensures that the US remains unmatched, despite temporary challenges,” said Anand in response to Business Standard’s query.