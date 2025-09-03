Home / Immigration / Schengen visa in 4 days! How this Indian couple got lucky with Austria trip

Schengen visa in 4 days! How this Indian couple got lucky with Austria trip

An Indian couple got their Austria Schengen visa approved in just 4 days. Here's what they submitted-and why others are still struggling

SCHENGEN VISA
A Schengen visa allows non-EU nationals to make a temporary stay in any of the 30 Schengen zone countries. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Imagine getting a Schengen visa in just four days. That’s exactly what happened to an Indian Reddit user, who shared that his Austrian visa—applied from New Delhi—was approved within four working days. The applicant, who holds a valid US visa, described the experience as unexpectedly smooth and efficient.
 
“For Indian applicants, decisions are typically made within 15 calendar days, but this may extend to a maximum of 45 days,” according to VFS Global, which handles visa processing for several Schengen countries.
 
What is a Schengen visa?
 
A Schengen visa allows short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period in the Schengen Area—an open-borders zone covering 29 European countries. These include popular destinations like France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Austria.
 
The Reddit user wrote, “Just wanted to share some positive news. I collected my passport with my Austrian Schengen visa today and the whole process took just 4 working days.”
 
“This was my first time applying for a Schengen visa so I was quite anxious. It was a joint application with my wife,” he added.
 
Documents submitted for the visa
 
He also listed the documents that were part of his successful application:
 
A short cover letter
Travel itinerary
Income tax returns for 2 years
Bank statements for 3 months
Bar council certificate (as he is a lawyer)
Business card
Valid US visa
Refundable, prepaid flight tickets
Confirmed hotel bookings (not prepaid)
Wife’s salary slips and NOC from her employer
 
“We didn’t book any internal train or bus tickets and mentioned it in our cover letter as well,” he said.
 
Reactions from other applicants
 
While some users found the post reassuring, others expressed frustration over rejections. One commenter said, “We submitted all documents along with internal travel tickets as well. Sadly refused on the basis of accommodation could not be verified. But we had booked all the hotels/hostels for each night and attached the vouchers.”
 
Others voiced concern about not receiving appointment confirmations or updates for days, describing the wait as stressful.
 
High rejection rate adds to anxiety
 
The anxiety isn’t misplaced. The global Schengen visa rejection rate stood at 14.8% in 2024, according to European Commission data released on May 16. Out of 11.7 million applications filed last year, 9.79 million were approved. Over half of those granted visas received multiple-entry permits.
 
India was the third-largest source of Schengen visa applications in 2024, with 1.1 million submissions. Of these, 936,748 were approved and 165,266 were refused, putting the rejection rate for Indian applicants at 15%.
 
How to apply for Schengen visa: Step-by-step guide
 
1. Decide your main destination or country of first entry
 
You must apply through the consulate of the country:
 
Where you’ll spend most days, or
First entry if days are equal.
 
For example: If you're spending 7 days in Austria and 5 in Germany, apply via the Austrian embassy.
 
2. Book your appointment
 
Visit the embassy/consulate’s official website or its visa outsourcing partner (like VFS Global, BLS International). Appointments are mandatory. Book well in advance—slots can fill up weeks in advance.
 
3. Gather required documents
 
According to VFS Global, these may vary slightly by country, but usually include:
 
•  Completed visa application form
•  Valid passport (at least 2 blank pages, valid for 3 months beyond your stay)
•  Recent photos (as per Schengen specs)
•  Travel itinerary (flights + accommodation bookings)
•  Travel insurance (minimum €30,000 coverage)
•  Proof of funds (bank statements of last 3–6 months, ITR, salary slips)
•  Cover letter
•  Leave letter/employment proof
•  Visa fee: Around €80 (approx ₹7,200) for adults.
 
4. Attend the visa interview and submit biometrics
 
Biometric data (fingerprints + photo) is valid for 5 years for repeat applications. Carry original documents and a set of copies.
 
5. Track your application
 
Most applicants receive a decision within 15 to  45 calendar days.

Topics :Schengen visaimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

