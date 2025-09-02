Nepal, Bhutan citizens do not require passport, visa to enter India: MHA

The citizens of Nepal and Bhutan as well as Indians entering India by land or air from the two neighbouring countries will not be required to furnish a passport or visa, as earlier.

The members of the naval, military or air forces of India entering or exiting India on duty and the family members of any such person, when accompanying such a person on a government transport, will also not be required to carry a passport or visa, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following the enforcement of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The requirement of a valid passport or other valid travel documents and a valid visa for entry into, stay in and exit from India shall not apply if "a citizen of India entering into India by land or by air over the Nepalese or Bhutanese frontier, a citizen of Nepal or Bhutan entering into India by land or air over the Nepal or Bhutan border or if he possesses a valid passport while entering or exiting India from or to a place other than Nepal or Bhutan but not from China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan", the MHA said. The provision is also applicable to Tibetans who have already entered India and are staying in the country or entering India if they have registered with the registration officers concerned and obtained certificates of registration, if they entered India after 1959 but before May 30, 2003 on the Special Entry Permit issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, or if they entered India after May 30, 2003 till the date of the Act coming into force on the new Special Entry Permit issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu through the immigration post on the Indo-Nepal border, as designated by the Centre.