Why Indian students prefer Ireland over UK, US, Canada in 2025: Decoded

Indian students are increasingly looking beyond traditional destinations like the UK, US and Australia when choosing where to study abroad. According to Gradding.com, a study-abroad platform, interest in countries like Ireland has surged by 38% in the past year.

“In 2024, the total number of Indian students going abroad fell by nearly 15% from the previous year,” said Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com. “Canada recorded the sharpest drop at 41%, followed by 27.7% in the UK and 13% in the US. Meanwhile, interest in Singapore, Ireland and Dubai has grown.”

Ireland sees rise in student enrolments

“Ireland has firmly positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing study abroad destinations for Indian students,” said Sachin Jain, Country Manager at ETS India & South Asia. “Enrolments rose nearly 50% from around 4,745 in 2022–23 to over 7,070 in 2023–24.”

He attributed this growth to several factors:

* Public universities and 14 institutes of technology, including Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin

Also Read

* Tuition and living expenses ranging from EUR 30,000–40,000 per year—30–40% lower than the US or UK

* One-year master’s programmes

* The Third Level Graduate Scheme, allowing one to two years of post-study work

* Large employers across tech, healthcare and consulting sectors recruiting from campuses

“Ireland has one of the most stable international student policy frameworks globally,” Jain said. “It promotes genuine students who come to study and work. TOEFL is accepted for visa applications, and students can use either test-centre or home edition scores.”

He added that students cannot switch between courses or universities mid-way and must apply afresh. “There is no dependent visa, and study visa duration doesn’t count towards permanent residency. Those on critical skills permits can apply after two years of work.”

Top source country for Irish universities

According to IDP Education, India was the leading source country for international students in Ireland in 2023–24.

“Ireland is fast becoming a preferred destination for Indian students looking for quality education and career opportunities,” said Piyush Kumar, Regional Director for South Asia, Canada and LATAM at IDP Education. “There’s a post-study work visa of up to two years, a welcoming environment, and no cap on international student numbers.”

He also pointed to the presence of global employers: “Ireland hosts the European headquarters of companies like Google, Meta, Apple and Microsoft. It’s the EU’s second largest pharmaceutical exporter and a global leader in medtech.”

Trinity College Dublin is a member of the League of European Research Universities (LERU), which Kumar described as an indicator of Ireland’s academic standing.

English-speaking and accessible

“Ireland’s English-speaking environment removes language barriers students often face elsewhere,” said Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director at Career Mosaic. “The immigration process is streamlined, and students find the transition from study to work quite smooth.”

She said Ireland suits those looking at business, health sciences, analytics or innovation-led careers, while countries like Germany still appeal to those in core engineering.

“Ireland ticks key boxes—English instruction, two-year stay-back, and alignment between education, immigration, and industry,” added Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Leverage Edu. “Student numbers have grown from 700 in 2013 to over 7,000 in 2023.”

Sectors offering strong job prospects

Zaveri said the strongest job prospects for Indian graduates in Ireland are in IT, finance, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. “Dublin’s growth in financial services post-Brexit has opened up roles in banking, investment and fintech. There’s also rising demand for allied health professionals.”

She noted that some fields still lag: “Architecture and aerospace engineering are still developing and don’t offer the same opportunities yet.”

How Ireland compares on cost and work

Jain said tuition and living expenses in Ireland typically range from €30,000–40,000 per year. Students can work 20 hours a week during term time and earn up to €250 weekly.

Starting salaries post-graduation usually fall between €30,000–40,000 (Rs 28-37 lakh), which Jain said provides a good return on investment.

Merit-based scholarships also make a difference:

< Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship covers tuition and living costs for postgraduate students

< Scholarships from University College Dublin and Dublin City University range from €2,000 to €7,000

Life beyond Dublin

Zaveri said cities like Cork, Galway and Limerick offer affordable living, respected institutions and growing job markets. “Dublin is a major hub, but these cities are gaining popularity for their mix of affordability and quality education.”

While some students take time to adjust to Ireland’s independent learning style, she said most adapt well with university support services.

Challenges and adjustments

Shekhawat said tighter immigration rules and reduced post-study work options in places like Australia and Canada have contributed to the decline in traditional destinations. “These changes discourage students who are looking for long-term career prospects.”

While Ireland has become an attractive option for Indian students, it still presents some challenges—particularly around housing, cost of living in major cities, and adapting to a different academic culture.

“Accommodation has been a bit tricky, especially in Dublin,” said Piyush Kumar of IDP Education. “But the Irish government is investing €100 million to help universities build more on-campus housing. It shows they’re taking steps to support international students.”

Living expenses can be steep in central Dublin, especially when compared to cities in Germany or parts of Eastern Europe. Rent, transport and food bills in the capital often stretch budgets, and students are increasingly considering alternatives.

Cultural adjustment is another factor. “The weather in Ireland tends to be grey and rainy, and for some students, that can be a bit of a downer initially,” said Kumar. “But the active Indian community helps ease the transition.”

Academically, the style of teaching in Irish universities focuses heavily on independent research and critical thinking, which can be unfamiliar at first.

“Students used to more structured or guided learning environments may need time to adapt,” said Zaveri. “But with proper orientation, academic counselling and peer support, they usually settle in well.”

There are also structural differences in student policies that some may find restrictive. “Ireland doesn’t offer dependent visas for international students, so those travelling with spouses or children might face hurdles,” said Jain. “Also, time spent on a study visa does not count towards permanent residency, which some students overlook when making long-term plans.”

Despite these issues, student feedback remains largely positive. “The clarity of Ireland’s post-study work options and the availability of part-time jobs make it a workable destination for most students,” Zaveri said. “It’s not without its challenges, but many find it a better balance than other destinations right now.”