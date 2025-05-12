UK to tighten immigration rules, end automatic settlement after 5 years

By Alex Morales

The UK will increase English-speaking requirements for migrants, and make it harder for them to stay in the country as part of efforts to rein in levels of net immigration that have touched records in recent years.

ALSO READ: India, UK deal in time of US trade talks: Long-pending FTA finally sealed Britain’s new immigration system will end automatic settlement and citizenship rights for anyone living in the country for more than five years, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said late Sunday in an emailed statement. The plans are set to be unveiled on Monday in a white paper that also includes proposals to raise language standards across “every immigration route,” and end overseas recruitment by care companies.

“When people come to our country, they should also commit to integration and to learning our language,” Starmer said in the statement. “Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control. Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall.”

Amid a surge in popularity of Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK party, Starmer’s Labour administration is trying to regain momentum by outlining tough measures to bring down arrivals. While Monday’s plans have been in the works for months, the need to make progress was given extra urgency by local elections at the start of May in which Labour lost almost two-thirds of the seats it was defending, while Reform won hundreds, taking control of its first local councils in an astonishing surge for a party that’s less than seven years old.

Farage’s outfit posted a record high 29 per cent in a YouGov poll of voting intention last week, with Labour slipping to 22 per cent, its lowest in five years. Separate YouGov polling shows some 48 per cent of Britons think immigration is one of the most important issues facing the country, second only to the state of the economy.

ALSO READ: UK immigration: New rules to tighten study visas and asylum pathways Reform’s ascendancy has provoked unrest among Labour Members of Parliament, who already fear losing their seats, despite the next general election not being due until mid-2029.

Migrants will be required to spend a decade in the country before applying to stay, unless they can show a “real and lasting contribution to the economy and society,” it said. Professionals including nurses, doctors, engineers and specialists in artificial intelligence will be given fast-track routes. The new system will be “one that recognizes those who genuinely contribute to Britain’s growth and society, while restoring common sense and control to our borders,” Starmer said. “This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right.” Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is due to make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday outlining the new plans, under which Britain will also insist on a “basic understanding of English” from all adult dependents of migrants in order to ensure they’re better able to integrate, according to the statement.

Cooper will also spell out plans to end the overseas recruitment of care workers, while acknowledging the “huge contribution” they’ve made to the country, according to a separate statement from the Home Office. Those here already will be able to extend their stays as well as change their sponsoring employers and apply to settle in Britain. Meanwhile, long-term plans will be devised to train homegrown workers, according to the statement.

Starmer blamed the main opposition Conservative Party — in power for 14 years until Labour took the reins of government in a landslide general election win last July — for losing control of British borders and allowing net migration to soar. Net migration in the year through June 2024 — the most recent available data — stood at 728,000. While that was down from the record 906,000 a year earlier, it was still significantly higher than the 200,000 to 300,000 level that prevailed for most of the 2010s. The UK’s third party, the Liberal Democrats, accused Labour of “tinkering around the edges” and failing to properly address a crisis in the country’s social care system. “Labour must step up and take proper action to address recruitment shortages including paying our care workers properly and rolling out a plan for career progression,” the party’s health and social care spokeswoman, Helen Morgan, said in a statement.

Labour “has overseen the worst ever start to a year for illegal immigrants crossing the channel,” said Tory shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp, who’s pushing for the UK to bring in a binding cap on immigration. “The idea that Starmer is tough on immigration is a joke.” Compounding the problem for Labour is that the number of migrants arriving by crossing the English Channel illegally in small boats from France has surged to record levels this year, amid benign weather conditions, including the sunniest March and April on record for England. As of May 11, Home Office data show that more than 11,500 migrants had made the journey this year, eclipsing last year’s record of 10,448 for the first five months of the year with more than two weeks still to go.

In interviews with the BBC and Sky on Sunday, Cooper said she was proposing a “fundamental shift in the approach to say that the immigration system should be properly linked to skills and training here in the UK.” She said there would be a “temporary” skills shortage list — including in construction — to allow employers to recruit abroad while training strategies are devised for homegrown talent.

Cooper also:

Said international students will still have a route to stay and work in the UK after graduation

Declined to set a new goal for reducing immigration, saying such targets have been devalued by failed Tory promises

Said there will be 50,000 fewer lower skilled visas next year

Committed to increase deportations of foreign criminals

“We are very clear we need to bring net migration substantially down,” Cooper told Sky. “It is currently falling, but we need to go much further. That’s what the plan is about. It’s about restoring control and order.”