Kuwait offers visa on arrival for Indians with valid GCC residence permit

Indians residing in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia or Bahrain with a valid residency permit can now obtain a visa on arrival in Kuwait.

The move, which came into effect immediately, was announced on Sunday through the official gazette, Kuwait Alyoum. First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef confirmed that the new rules replace the 2008 regulations governing the entry of foreign residents from other Gulf states into Kuwait for tourism purposes.

According to the Indian government’s data tabled in Parliament last year, more than nine million Indians were living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in 2024. With such large numbers, the change is expected to ease travel for a considerable section of this community.

How visa on arrival works Travellers can now: • Arrive at a Kuwaiti port of entry, such as an airport, land border or seaport • Present their passport, proof of GCC residency and any required documents • Have their visa processed immediately at the immigration counter Travel between GCC countries While citizens of GCC countries have long enjoyed easy cross-border travel, foreign residents — who make up over half of the region’s population of 61.2 million as of the end of 2024 — faced more restrictions. Under the 2008 rules, only certain categories of GCC residents, such as doctors, engineers, judges and executives, could get a tourist visa on arrival in Kuwait. The new rules open this facility to all foreign residents with valid permits.