Kuwait offers visa on arrival for Indians with valid GCC residence permit

Indians with a valid GCC residence permit can now get a visa on arrival in Kuwait, while others must continue to apply in advance and await approval

Kuwait
Kuwait. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Indians residing in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia or Bahrain with a valid residency permit can now obtain a visa on arrival in Kuwait.
 
The move, which came into effect immediately, was announced on Sunday through the official gazette, Kuwait Alyoum. First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef confirmed that the new rules replace the 2008 regulations governing the entry of foreign residents from other Gulf states into Kuwait for tourism purposes.
 
According to the Indian government’s data tabled in Parliament last year, more than nine million Indians were living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in 2024. With such large numbers, the change is expected to ease travel for a considerable section of this community.
 
How visa on arrival works
 
Travellers can now:
 
• Arrive at a Kuwaiti port of entry, such as an airport, land border or seaport
• Present their passport, proof of GCC residency and any required documents
• Have their visa processed immediately at the immigration counter
 
Travel between GCC countries
 
While citizens of GCC countries have long enjoyed easy cross-border travel, foreign residents — who make up over half of the region’s population of 61.2 million as of the end of 2024 — faced more restrictions.
 
Under the 2008 rules, only certain categories of GCC residents, such as doctors, engineers, judges and executives, could get a tourist visa on arrival in Kuwait. The new rules open this facility to all foreign residents with valid permits.
 
Eligibility for the new visa on arrival
 
According to the announcement:
 
• Applicants must be foreign nationals residing in any GCC member state
• Residency permits in a GCC country must be valid for at least six months
• Visas will be issued at the port of entry after immigration officials verify residency status
 
Not for all Indian travellers
 
The visa on arrival is only available to Indians holding a valid GCC residence permit. Those without such permits will still need to apply for a visa in advance and wait for approval before travelling.

Topics :KuwaitimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

