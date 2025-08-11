Luxembourg visa scam: Over 40 Indians lured with fake short-stay permits

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four men for allegedly duping more than 40 people by providing fake business visas for Luxembourg in Europe.

Those arrested include Mumbai resident Tabrez Kashmiri and his associates Mayank Bhardwaj, Tejendra alias Kishan Gajjar, and Manish Patel, all from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, according to an ATS release issued on Friday.

But what exactly is the Luxembourg business visa, and who can apply for it?

The Luxembourg business visa is a Schengen short-stay visa (Type C) valid for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. It is intended for non-EU nationals, including Indians, travelling for purposes such as meetings, conferences, contract negotiations or providing intragroup services.

How much does it cost? According to visa processing firm VFS, the costs are as follows: €90 for adults (around ₹7,500) ₹3,500 for children aged 6–12 No fee for children under 6 Additional VFS Global charges: ₹2,112 service fee plus optional extras such as courier (₹800), SMS alerts (₹400), prime-time submission (₹3,500), premium lounge, and others. What documents are required? Applicants must provide: • A completed and signed visa application form • Two recent passport-size photographs (35 × 45 mm, ICAO compliant) • A valid passport issued within the last 10 years and valid for at least three months beyond departure date

• Flight reservations (return or onward) • Proof of accommodation (hotel booking or host invitation) • Evidence of sufficient funds (bank statements, credit cards, or sponsorship letter) • Travel medical insurance covering at least €30,000, valid across the Schengen area, including repatriation • A business invitation letter on official paper detailing purpose, dates, itinerary, costs, and personal details of the applicant Biometric data (fingerprints and photo) may also be required if not provided in the past 59 months. Where can you apply in India? Applications are submitted via VFS Global, which manages Luxembourg visa applications in India. Applicants must appear in person at one of the centres located in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Goa, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pondicherry, Pune, and Trivandrum (some centres may be temporarily closed).

Those holding official or diplomatic passports can apply directly at the Luxembourg Embassy in New Delhi with a Verbal Note from the Ministry of External Affairs. How long does it take to process? Processing typically takes 10–15 working days. The visa can be issued for single or multiple entries but does not allow paid employment. For work, a Type D long-stay visa is required, according to the Luxembourg government. In 2024, India recorded a Schengen visa rejection rate of 14.9 per cent across all member countries—over 165,000 refusals. Luxembourg’s overall Schengen visa rejection rate was 12.7 per cent, with no country-specific breakdown given.

How did the scam work? The ATS acted on a tip-off about a gang offering bogus visas. Bhardwaj and Gajjar were questioned, and “during interrogation, the duo admitted to taking fees ranging from ₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh from four individuals after promising them valid Luxembourg visas,” said the ATS release. Manish Patel allegedly sourced the clients, while Tabrez Kashmiri handled what victims were told was the “approval process.” To verify the claims, the ATS sent five visas issued by the accused to the Luxembourg Embassy in New Delhi. The embassy confirmed these were fake. “It was further revealed that these five individuals had previously applied for short-term business visas, but their applications were rejected as the job offer documents submitted by them were found to be bogus. After failing to get a visa, these five individuals approached the accused, who promised to get them valid business visas,” the release said.

According to ATS, the accused took ₹38.5 lakh from four of these five individuals and issued them fake visas for stays of two to three months. Investigators later found that bogus visas had been prepared for at least 39 more people. What does the embassy say about scams? On its official portal, the Embassy of Luxembourg has warned of fraudulent websites and so-called “agents”. “Luxembourg does not deliver any e-visas and it does not cooperate with any agents for the issuance of visas. The embassy wishes to clarify that applications for short-term and long-term visas can exclusively be processed through our external service provider VFS Global,” it said.

Deepika Kumari, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, told Business Standard that under Indian laws, it is only agents who are registered with the Ministry of External Affairs under the Emigration Act, 1983, who are authorised to provide overseas placement services. "Engaging in such fraudulent immigration schemes can attract criminal liability under Section 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (cheating), while human trafficking-related offences may invoke stringent provisions under Sections 359 and 360 of the BNS, 2023," she explained. Checking registered agents The MEA advises people to verify recruiters on the eMigrate portal.