US fixed-term F-1, J-1 visas may disrupt studies for 4 lakh Indian students

The United States is preparing to overhaul how long international students can stay, replacing the open-ended “duration of status” rule with fixed-term F-1 and J-1 visas.

At present, students can remain in the country as long as they are enrolled in their course. The proposed rule would instead impose a strict end date, regardless of programme length, forcing some to renew their visa mid-course. The Department of Homeland Security has cleared the proposal through White House review. It will now move to a public comment stage before implementation.

Why this matters for Indian students

Indian students are the largest international cohort in US universities, with more than 420,000 enrolled in 2024. Many pursue multi-year programmes such as master’s degrees, PhDs or long-term research.

A fixed-term rule could cut across these timelines, creating the risk of visa expiry mid-semester. “For thousands of international students, especially from India, this could mean a shift in how they plan their academic journeys,” said Ritesh Jain, co-founder of LaunchEd Global. “For students in PhDs, combined bachelor’s–master’s degrees, or integrated courses that span four to seven years, a fixed-term visa could add uncertainty. Instead of being assured of staying until the programme ends, students might have to apply for extensions midway – introducing stress at a critical stage in their academic work,” said Jain. Dr Hitesh Bhatia, professor at Navrachana University, Vadodara, said research-heavy fields would be hit hardest. “This could disrupt research timelines, delay graduation, and limit opportunities for students—particularly from countries like India—seeking advanced degrees in applied sciences, engineering, technology, and data analytics.”

Financial and administrative strain The proposed change also raises cost and compliance issues. “If extensions are needed, students will face extra application fees, legal expenses, and paperwork. More importantly, the waiting period for approvals could cause interruptions in study or research,” said Jain. Mamta Shekhawat, founder of study abroad platform Gradding.com, said repeated immigration filings could divert valuable time and resources from studies. “It may involve securing representation or repeated interactions with immigration authorities, potentially impacting students’ ability to complete their studies in the US,” she said. Shekhawat added that other countries link stay duration directly to course completion, making them more predictable destinations. “The prospect of forced, mid-programme visa renewals in the US may drive highly qualified applicants elsewhere.”

Impact on internships and OPT Optional Practical Training (OPT) and internships are tightly bound to visa validity. Any gaps could jeopardise these opportunities. “Fixed-term visas could shorten or complicate the post-completion window available for OPT, require separate extension filings, or create gaps between graduation and permissible work start dates,” said Prof M A Venkataramanan, pro vice-chancellor at FLAME University. Shekhawat warned that employers might avoid offering placements if paperwork is uncertain. Venkataramanan said Indian students, given their large numbers, would feel a disproportionate impact. Families will need to factor in: • Additional extension and legal fees