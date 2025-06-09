Los Angeles immigration raids: What's happening & how Indians can stay safe

Protests have been sweeping through Los Angeles since June 6, sparked by a wave of arrests by federal immigration agents. US President Donald Trump has now ordered 2,000 California National Guard troops to the city’s streets.

What began as demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids has escalated into a broader standoff between state and federal authorities. So far, 300 troops have been deployed, but Trump has signalled more are coming.

"We're going to have troops everywhere," Trump said on Sunday, adding that the deployment would continue despite opposition from California's Democratic leadership.

Why protests erupted in Los Angeles

The protests began after ICE agents carried out a series of raids at locations including two Home Depots, a doughnut shop, a garment factory and a warehouse in the Fashion District. These public arrests swept up street vendors, day labourers and other workers accused of using fake documents. Protesters quickly gathered at these sites and detention centres. "ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are," a protester shouted through a megaphone. Authorities declared several unlawful assemblies and made arrests. Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons told reporters, "When you handle things the way that this appears to be handled, it's not a surprise that chaos would follow."

Paramount is a city located in southeastern Los Angeles County, California. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also condemned the operations. "These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. We will not stand for this." Who was detained The Department of Homeland Security said ICE arrested 118 immigrants this week, including 44 on Friday alone. Among those detained were five individuals said to be linked to criminal organisations. Eight American citizens were also arrested in Paramount for obstruction. David Huerta, regional president of the Service Employees International Union, was among those arrested during the protests. He was held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre.

California Representative Nanette Barragan warned that enforcement operations would continue daily for the next 30 days. ICE said on Sunday: “The men and women of ICE work every day, putting their lives on the line, to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. Secretary Kristi Noem is empowering ICE to continue removing the worst of the worst from American communities.” How many undocumented migrants live in the US The number of unauthorised immigrants in the United States is estimated between 10 and 13 million. Pew Research Centre’s latest data puts the 2022 figure at 11 million, while the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) estimated 13.7 million in mid-2023.

Encounters at the US border reached record levels in 2022–23, and asylum claim backlogs increased by around 1 million cases. Indian nationals form one of the fastest-growing groups. A joint study by Pew and the Center for Migration Studies of New York (CMS) estimated around 700,000 Indians lived in the US without authorisation in 2022, the third-largest group after Mexico and El Salvador. DHS data, however, places this figure at 220,000. Indian immigrants in the US rose from 600,000 in 1990 to 3.2 million in 2022. Visa overstays by Indians have held steady at around 1.5% since 2016. The number of Indian recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) dropped from 2,600 in 2017 to 1,600 in 2024.

Since the start of Trump’s mass deportation initiative this year, India has identified 388 Indian nationals living illegally in the US, all of whom have since been sent back to India. Last week, top Trump aide Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to arrest 3,000 people a day, Axios reported on Wednesday. Federal response and political clash Trump justified the deployment of the National Guard as necessary to restore "law and order," accusing California leaders of failing to control unrest. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs... the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!"

He has accused California of becoming a safe haven for unauthorised migrants, calling the city "invaded" by "illegal aliens and criminals". Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said active-duty Marines could also be deployed if violence continued. Trump used his Title 10 authority to federalise the National Guard, bypassing state approval. Governor Gavin Newsom formally requested the withdrawal of federal troops, saying their presence is "inflaming tensions". "Indeed, the decision to deploy the National Guard, without appropriate training or orders, risks seriously escalating the situation," his office wrote to the Defence Secretary. Representative Maxine Waters accused Trump of using the crisis to boost his political standing. "I think he's up to creating martial law," she said.

What migrants can do if approached by ICE US-based immigration attorney Abhisha Parikh shared advice on how immigrants should respond if stopped by ICE: * Stay calm and do not run. * Ask, "Am I free to leave?" If yes, walk away calmly. * Request to see the officer's badge. * You have the right to remain silent, even if the officer has a warrant. * Do not resist or reach for belongings without permission. * You can refuse searches of your car, house, phone, or person unless ICE has a valid warrant signed by a judge.