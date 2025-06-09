Home / Immigration / US honoured to host foreign students: Trump softens F-1, J-1 visa stance

US honoured to host foreign students: Trump softens F-1, J-1 visa stance

Trump calls it an "honour" to host foreign students, signalling a shift from past crackdowns that saw visa bans, entry blocks and falling Indian student numbers


President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One on its way from Joint Base Andrews, Md., to Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, June 6, 2025. (Photo:PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:19 PM IST
It’s an honour to host foreign students in the US, said President Donald Trump in a marked departure from his administration’s recent policies. Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said, “It’s our honour to have them, frankly, we want to have foreign students, but we want them to be checked.”
 
Trump was referring to recent visa restrictions on students from China. He had made a similar statement in June last year while campaigning for re-election, proposing automatic green cards for international graduates from US colleges.
 
“It’s so sad when we lose people from Harvard, MIT, from the greatest schools,” Trump said on a podcast in June 2024. “That is going to end on Day One.”
 
That promise did not materialise. In fact, since returning to office, Trump’s policies on foreign students have taken a sharp turn. A flurry of administrative moves—from halting visa interviews to blocking student entries—has drawn criticism from universities and triggered legal action.
 
A proclamation signed late Wednesday barred nearly all foreign nationals from entering the US to attend Harvard. A federal judge blocked the order the next day, but confusion continues to ripple across.
 
Last month Trump suggested that foreign students should be limited to 15 per cent.
 
Crackdown meets pushback
 
Education consultants in India say the US remains attractive for many students, despite the uncertainty. Trump’s latest remarks have been received with optimism.
 
Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, said students should focus on their academics and not let policy shifts distract them.
 
“My very strong public advice to students has been to focus on studies, work hard and enjoy your time there, and figure out life ahead,” he posted on X. “Yes, your opinion is important, and you are a free-speech kid in the world of today, but guess what—if America in all its design and glory is not going to be ok with expression of a public protest topic, then no one else, including your home countries, is going to be in that place as well. Every single place on this planet has an agenda and we live at a point of time where they will put that first.”
 
Rahul Subramaniam, co-founder of Athena Education, told Business Standard Indian students were essential to the functioning of many US universities.
 
“Many public universities rely on their presence for both academic strength and financial sustainability,” he said. “We see the current developments as a moment of flux, not a structural shift.”
 
He added that proposals such as granting green cards to top graduates suggest efforts to retain global talent are still alive within the system.
 
Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director at Career Mosaic, told Business Standard most deportation cases making headlines involve violations of visa conditions.
 
“Reports of deportations have added to the fear, but these cases are not about law-abiding F-1 visa holders,” said Zaveri. “They usually involve illegal entry, unauthorised work, or participation in politically sensitive protests.”
 
Sharp decline in Indian student numbers
 
India was the largest source of international students in the US in 2024, accounting for nearly 27% of the total foreign student population, according to data from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). But more recent numbers show a reversal.
 
Between March 2024 and March 2025, the number of active international student records dropped by 11.3%, from 1.153 million to 1.022 million. Indian student numbers saw a steep 28% fall, from 354,295 to 255,442. In contrast, Chinese student enrolments rose slightly to 263,510—up 3.28%.
 
What explains the drop?
 
Chris R Glass, professor at Boston College, said several factors could be at play.
 
“There was a 28% drop from India, which had been on a growth track,” said Glass in a blog post. “This is linked to a broader 20.5% drop in master’s programme enrolments by international students. Bachelor’s enrolments stayed stable.”
 
He added, “More importantly, as I’ve argued, international graduate students aren’t supplemental income—they’re critical scientific infrastructure. They don't merely augment American scientific leadership—in many critical domains, they constitute it.”
 
Glass cited affordability, visa processing delays, and better permanent residency options elsewhere as contributing factors. He also noted that reports of harsh treatment of some Indian students may be adding to the anxiety.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

