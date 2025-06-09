Living illegally in US? Indians offered $1,000 to leave voluntarily

Indians in the United States without valid visas or documents now have an unusual opportunity: leave the country voluntarily and receive a $1,000 stipend — around ₹86,000 — from the US government.

The US Embassy in India issued a fresh advisory on Saturday morning, warning foreign nationals who are residing unlawfully in the US to depart immediately. At the same time, it described the voluntary departure initiative as a “historic opportunity”.

US offers financial aid for self-deportation

“Depending on their circumstances, they might receive financial and other assistance from the US government to depart,” the notice said. Those interested have been directed to register through the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) Home App, launched under the Trump administration.

The move is part of a broader push by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to encourage illegal residents to leave the country voluntarily, using a tech-based self-deportation system. “DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” said Kristi Noem, US Secretary of Homeland Security. “This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers.” According to the Homeland Security website, those approved under this scheme will: Receive a $1,000 stipend after their return is confirmed via the app

Be eligible for help with travel arrangements and documentation Have their departure scheduled within 21 days of application approval Be deprioritised for detention and removal by ICE if enrolled Be allowed a longer time to depart if paying their own way Potentially improve their chances for future legal immigration Who qualifies for the $1,000 stipend? Two main categories are eligible, according to DHS: 1. Non-criminal foreign nationals who encountered CBP at a port or between ports of entry and are now in the US without valid status 2. Parolees whose legal stay has expired or is about to expire

Applicants must be physically present in the US at the time of registering their intent to leave. The embassy also warned individuals who overstayed valid visas that they face arrest, fines, deportation, and even a permanent travel ban. “They may be deported and could face a permanent ban on future travel to the United States,” the embassy said in a post on X. What undocumented Indians should know Immigration experts say those without legal status, especially those who entered illegally, have very few options to remain in the country. “There are not many legal pathways for those on illegal status, especially the ones with criminal records,” Ajay Sharma, founder of Abhinav Immigration Services told Business Standard. “Even those without criminal records who try to file in any permitted category must leave the country once to get new status validated, and the probability of being denied re-entry is still very high.”