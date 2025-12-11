New Zealand opens 2 new seasonal work visas: Who qualifies and how to apply

New Zealand on Monday opened two new seasonal work visas under its Accredited Employer Work Visa framework, a move that is expected to help employers bring in labour more quickly during busy months. Applications for the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa and the Peak Seasonal Visa opened on December 8.

What are the visas for?

The visas are directed at industries that rely on workers whose roles rise and fall with the season. These include horticulture and agriculture, which need extra hands during planting and harvest months, as well as tourism and hospitality, where demand often spikes during holiday periods. Seafood processing, meat production, and forestry also depend on short-term labour to keep operations running smoothly.

Officials said the step would help accredited employers recruit seasonal staff with fewer delays while keeping checks in place to prevent misuse. The two categories are meant to make it easier for businesses to hire for roles that come up every year but often remain unfilled for weeks. Immigration New Zealand said the process would give employers faster access to trained seasonal workers at times when production rises sharply. “Seasonal labour remains essential for several industries, and these settings will allow employers to plan ahead with more certainty,” said Immigration New Zealand said in a press release.

The new visas sit alongside existing AEWV rules and are intended to strike a balance between economic needs and regulatory oversight. What does the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa offer? The Global Workforce Seasonal Visa is meant for industries that need long-term seasonal staff. It includes the following conditions: • Streamlined hiring, with no requirement to advertise locally or conduct a labour market test • Proof of at least three seasons of relevant experience within the past six years • A requirement to spend a minimum of three months outside New Zealand each year • A three-year validity period

• Standard health and character checks • No English language test requirement What does the Peak Seasonal Visa cover? The Peak Seasonal Visa has tighter criteria and is intended for short bursts of seasonal activity. Its conditions include: • A labour market test, as employers must advertise the job locally • At least one season of relevant experience within the past three years • A visa validity of up to seven months • Mandatory health insurance for roles lasting more than three months • No English language test requirement Which jobs fall under the new visas?

The visas apply to a broad set of seasonal jobs across sectors that rely on short-term labour. Eligible roles include: • Mussel and oyster farm workers • Calf rearers and relief milkers • Forestry workers • Meat boners, slicers, and other meat processing staff • Seafood processing workers • Winery cellar hands and wool handlers What do applicants need to prepare? Applicants must begin by securing a job offer and a signed employment agreement from an accredited employer. The agreement must include the start and end date, pay rate, guaranteed hours, and work location. Evidence of seasonal experience is required.

• For the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa, applicants need at least three seasons in a similar role in the past six years. • For the Peak Seasonal Visa, they must show at least one season in the past three years. Acceptable proof includes employer reference letters, payslips, tax documents, rosters, or certificates. Applicants must also provide documents showing the seasonal nature of their employment. • Global Workforce Seasonal Visa applicants must prove they spend three months outside New Zealand each year. • Peak Seasonal Visa applicants need to show a four-month stand-down period between applications. Travel records or employer confirmations may be used as evidence.