Gold card visa goes live with $1 mn fee and EB-1, EB-2 green card promises

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his long-promised “gold card” was officially on sale, offering a new route to US residency for individuals paying $1 million and for companies paying $2 million per foreign-born employee. A government website accepting applications went live as Trump unveiled the programme in the Roosevelt Room, joined by senior US business leaders.

The initiative replaces the long-standing EB-5 investor visa, which has existed since 1990 and required about $1 million in investment tied to at least ten jobs. Trump promoted the reworked version as a way to draw global talent while generating fresh revenue for the Treasury.

“All funds taken in as part of the programme will go to the US government,” Trump said. He added that billions could eventually flow into a Treasury account “where we can do things positive for the country.” He described the gold card as “basically a green card but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path.” Trump did not mention job-creation requirements or programme caps that apply to EB-5. Instead, he returned to a message he has used for months: that companies struggle to retain talented foreign graduates because of visa limits. “You can’t hire people from the best colleges because you don’t know whether or not you can keep the person,” Trump said.

At the White House event, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, Enrique Lores of HP, Antonio Neri of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Arvind Krishna of IBM were among those present. Trump said fees from the programme "could be a tremendous amount of money" for the government.

Some business leaders have welcomed tax changes and deregulation during Trump’s term but expressed concern about the effect of tight immigration rules on skills shortages and the wider labour pool. What is Trump’s gold card? The gold card was first announced in September as a way to attract wealthy individuals willing to pay for residency. An executive order instructed the secretaries of Commerce, State and Homeland Security to take all steps needed to set up the programme within 90 days. The deadline is December 18. Under the launch terms: • Individuals would pay $1 million for a gold card.

• Companies would pay $2 million per sponsored employee. • Applicants would also pay a $15,000 processing and vetting fee. • A $5 million platinum card is expected later, allowing recipients to spend up to 270 days a year in the US without being subject to US taxes on non-US income. “Basically, it’s a green card, but much better, much more powerful, a much stronger path,” Trump said. Questions remain over whether Congress must approve any shift in visa policy. Officials say they plan to rely on existing categories, suggesting legislation may not be needed. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that the $1 million and $2 million payments would allow applicants to “receive expedited EB-1 or EB-2 green cards following rigorous vetting.”

What do immigrants actually need to file for the gold card? The application process runs through detailed immigration forms used for EB-1A and EB-2 NIW cases. Applicants must follow several steps. What immigrant visa category must applicants choose? Individuals choose one of two categories: • Extraordinary ability (EB-1A) • Exceptional ability with NIW (EB-2 NIW) NIW applicants must attach an uncertified ETA-9089 (PERM) with supporting evidence. Who files the petition under the gold card rules? Applicants must indicate whether the petition is filed by: • The individual, paying $1 million per person including each family member, or

• A company, paying $2 million for the main applicant and $1 million for each family member. The total number of beneficiaries must be declared. What personal details need to be disclosed? The main applicant must list: • All names used • Date and place of birth • Sex • Current and past citizenships • A-Number and Social Security Number, if any • Mailing address • Passport details • US entry history, I-94 information and status expiry • A 20-year employment history • All government or military roles ever held • Full education history after secondary school

• Complete marital history Each spouse or child must file a separate supplement containing the same personal, travel, education and employment information. What financial proof must applicants provide? Self-petitioners must disclose: A. Net worth, excluding unsellable assets at the time of the transfer. B. Source of funds — income, property sale, business ownership, inheritance, gift or other origin. C. Evidence, which may include: • five years of bank statements • seven years of tax returns • income certificates • sale deeds, valuations and mortgage papers • business records and tax filings • inheritance or insurance records • for gifts: donor identity, relationship and donor’s source of funds

D. A list of all accounts, including digital-asset wallets, with owner, bank or exchange, number, country and movement history. E. The path of funds, stating whether payment will be by card or bank transfer, and a full transaction trail. F. Details of migration agents or promoters used in the process. What integrity and security questions must applicants answer? Applicants must answer 14 questions relating to: • Freeze orders • Criminal or civil offences • Drug trafficking • Espionage • Money laundering • Terrorism • Human trafficking or human rights abuses • Genocide • Sanctions • Foreign government funding

“Yes” answers must be supported with documents and explanations. What declarations must applicants sign? Applicants must confirm accuracy of all information, certify translations where used and sign in ink. Interpreter and preparer sections must be completed if relevant. Part 11 is used for explanations, extra employment entries or additional information. What procedural rules apply to the gold card filing? • The $15,000 fee is non-refundable. • Copies should be filed unless originals are asked for. • English translations are required for foreign documents. • Biometrics may be taken. • Interviews may be scheduled and originals may be requested.