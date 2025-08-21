Home / Immigration / New Zealand Parent Boost Visa opens Sept 29 with 10-year option for family

New Zealand Parent Boost Visa opens Sept 29 with 10-year option for family

New Zealand's new Parent Boost Visa allows parents of citizens and residents to stay up to 10 years, with conditions on funds, health and sponsorship

New Zealand
New Zealand. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Good news! New Zealand will open applications for the new Parent Boost Visitor Visa on September 29, giving parents of citizens and residents the chance to spend extended time with their families. The visa allows eligible parents to stay for up to five years, with the option to renew once, making it possible to remain in the country for a total of 10 years.
 
The government has stressed that this is not a pathway to permanent residence but a way to support family ties. “There is expected to be between 2,000 to 10,000 applicants each year,” said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. “There will be no cap, but the visa will be reviewed in 2027.”
 
Eligibility and conditions
 
To qualify, applicants must:
 
• Apply from outside New Zealand
• Meet health and character standards
• Be sponsored by an adult child who is a New Zealand citizen or resident
• Show they are genuine visitors and maintain strong ties to their home country
• Prove sufficient funds or have a sponsor who meets income thresholds
 
Borrowed or gifted funds will not be accepted.
 
If approved, applicants first receive an approval in principle. At that stage, they must:
 
• Provide evidence of 12 months’ health insurance
• Sign a declaration confirming they understand the visa conditions
• Agree to leave New Zealand before the visa expires
 
Failure to comply with conditions could result in cancellation.
 
What the Parent Boost Visa offers
 
• Multiple-entry visitor visa valid for 5 years
• Option to apply for a second 5-year visa
• No annual cap on applicants
• Full review of the scheme in 2027
 
Who can apply
 
Applicants must:
 
• Be of good character
• Meet acceptable health standards (same as residence applicants)
• Hold valid health insurance for their stay
 
They must be sponsored by a biological or adopted child who is a citizen or resident.
 
Sponsorship requirements
 
Sponsors must agree to:
 
• Cover their parents’ accommodation and living expenses
• Ensure access to healthcare and financial support
• Bear any costs of repatriation or deportation if required
 
Financial criteria
 
Applicants must meet at least one of the following:
 
1. Their sponsor earns at least the New Zealand median wage (1.5 times for joint sponsors) to support one parent, with an extra 0.5 times for each additional parent.
 
2. Their personal income matches New Zealand Superannuation levels:
 
NZ$32,611.28 (about Rs 16.9 lakh) per year for a single parent
NZ$49,552.88 (about Rs 25.6 lakh) for a couple
 
3. They hold personal funds of:
 
NZ$160,000 (about Rs 82 lakh) for a single parent
NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) for a couple
 
Health insurance and medical checks
 
Applicants must have health insurance covering:
 
• Emergency care of at least NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) per year
• Repatriation and return of remains
• Cancer treatment of at least NZ$100,000 (about Rs 51 lakh)
 
Two medical checks are required: one at the start and another in year three, which must be done outside New Zealand. Failure to keep valid insurance could lead to visa cancellation or refusal of future visas.
 
Fees
 
NZ$3,000 (about Rs 1.55 lakh) for most applicants
NZ$2,450 (about Rs 1.26 lakh) under the Pacific fee band
NZ$100 (about Rs 5,168) International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy
NZ$325 (about Rs 16,800) for the third-year health check (NZ$240 for Pacific band)
 
Additional requirements
 
• Insurance must be maintained throughout the stay
• 12 months’ insurance must be bought upfront after approval in principle
• Proof of insurance must be provided within 3 months of approval
• Insurance from foreign providers is accepted if issued by an approved insurer and meeting requirements

Topics: New Zealand BS Web Reports immigration

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

