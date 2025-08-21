New Zealand Parent Boost Visa opens Sept 29 with 10-year option for family

Good news! New Zealand will open applications for the new Parent Boost Visitor Visa on September 29, giving parents of citizens and residents the chance to spend extended time with their families. The visa allows eligible parents to stay for up to five years, with the option to renew once, making it possible to remain in the country for a total of 10 years.

The government has stressed that this is not a pathway to permanent residence but a way to support family ties. “There is expected to be between 2,000 to 10,000 applicants each year,” said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. “There will be no cap, but the visa will be reviewed in 2027.”

Eligibility and conditions To qualify, applicants must: • Apply from outside New Zealand • Meet health and character standards • Be sponsored by an adult child who is a New Zealand citizen or resident • Show they are genuine visitors and maintain strong ties to their home country • Prove sufficient funds or have a sponsor who meets income thresholds Borrowed or gifted funds will not be accepted. If approved, applicants first receive an approval in principle. At that stage, they must: • Provide evidence of 12 months’ health insurance • Sign a declaration confirming they understand the visa conditions

• Agree to leave New Zealand before the visa expires Failure to comply with conditions could result in cancellation. What the Parent Boost Visa offers • Multiple-entry visitor visa valid for 5 years • Option to apply for a second 5-year visa • No annual cap on applicants • Full review of the scheme in 2027 Who can apply Applicants must: • Be of good character • Meet acceptable health standards (same as residence applicants) • Hold valid health insurance for their stay They must be sponsored by a biological or adopted child who is a citizen or resident.

Sponsorship requirements Sponsors must agree to: • Cover their parents’ accommodation and living expenses • Ensure access to healthcare and financial support • Bear any costs of repatriation or deportation if required Financial criteria Applicants must meet at least one of the following: 1. Their sponsor earns at least the New Zealand median wage (1.5 times for joint sponsors) to support one parent, with an extra 0.5 times for each additional parent. 2. Their personal income matches New Zealand Superannuation levels: NZ$32,611.28 (about Rs 16.9 lakh) per year for a single parent

NZ$49,552.88 (about Rs 25.6 lakh) for a couple 3. They hold personal funds of: NZ$160,000 (about Rs 82 lakh) for a single parent NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) for a couple Health insurance and medical checks Applicants must have health insurance covering: • Emergency care of at least NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) per year • Repatriation and return of remains • Cancer treatment of at least NZ$100,000 (about Rs 51 lakh) Two medical checks are required: one at the start and another in year three, which must be done outside New Zealand. Failure to keep valid insurance could lead to visa cancellation or refusal of future visas.