Home / Immigration / Visa demand jumps 32% as Indians rush abroad on Independence Day weekend

Visa demand jumps 32% as Indians rush abroad on Independence Day weekend

Indians used the Independence Day long weekend for quick international breaks, with visa demand rising 32% on Atlys, led by Bali, Dubai, Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Indian travellers, Travel, tourism, Travel portals
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indians used the Independence Day long weekend to squeeze in quick international breaks, with short-haul destinations seeing a spike in demand.
 
Data from Atlys, the visa processing platform, shows that visa applications for the period were up 32 per cent compared with a regular weekend. Nearly 60 per cent of bookings were for destinations such as Bali, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Dubai and Thailand, which combine short flights with straightforward visa processes.
 
Why short-haul trips are on the rise
 
These destinations offered the right balance of ease and experiences, making them attractive for holidays that could be planned with little notice. For many, it was an opportunity to travel abroad without facing long visa queues or paperwork.
 
The influence of social media has played a role too. Cafés in Bali, bike tours in Vietnam and nightlife in Dubai have become popular choices for travellers seeking shareable experiences.
 
The surge was seen across metros and smaller towns alike. Visa activity from tier 2 cities such as Surat, Jaipur and Mohali was up 35 per cent, while Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore continued to contribute the largest volumes.
 
Millennials made up the biggest share of travellers at 57 per cent, followed by Gen Z at 22 per cent, showing how younger groups are driving this wave of weekend getaways.
 
Atlys said its visa sale during the period added to the momentum, reducing cost barriers and encouraging last-minute plans. A large portion of applications was linked specifically to long weekend trips.
 
“What we’re seeing is a mindset shift. Indians are no longer waiting months to plan a holiday. A long weekend is now enough reason to cross a border. The destinations driving this surge, from Bali to Dubai, all share easy visa access, and that convenience is redefining how India travels,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive of Atlys.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Zealand makes student visas digital-only, Indians to see easier access

Canada Express Entry: 192 foreigners get PR invites, cut-off hits 800

US warns Indians: I-94 date, not visa expiry, decides your legal stay

45% H-1B Indians in US will return if forced, 24% fear pay cuts in India

Spain: Hundreds of Indians stranded for months over passport renewal delays

Topics :Indians travelling abroadBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story