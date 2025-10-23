Home / Immigration / New Zealand to launch new visa for entrepreneurs investing Rs 5-10 crore

New Zealand to launch new visa for entrepreneurs investing Rs 5-10 crore

New Zealand will roll out a new Business Investor Work Visa on November 24, 2025, offering entrepreneurs a route to residence through investments of NZ$1-2 million in established local businesses

New Zealand
New Zealand immigration. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
New Zealand will introduce a new Business Investor Work Visa on November 24, 2025, offering experienced entrepreneurs a pathway to residence while encouraging investment in established local firms. The visa will allow applicants to include their partners and dependent children and will be valid for up to four years, government agency Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said on Wednesday.
 
What the new visa offers
 
The programme provides two investment options:
 
< NZ$1 million (around Rs 5 crore) with a three-year work-to-residence route.
< NZ$2 million (around Rs 10 crore) with a faster residence pathway after 12 months.
 
Applicants must invest in a business that has been operating for at least five years. They must also have NZ$500,000 (about Rs 2.5 crore) in reserve funds and demonstrate substantial business experience, such as owning a company with at least five full-time staff or generating NZ$1 million in annual revenue.
 
Applicants must be under 55 years of age, meet English language standards, and pass standard health and character checks.
 
Which businesses qualify and which don’t
 
Certain business categories will not qualify for investment under the visa. These include:
 
• Convenience stores
• Discount shops
• Drop-shipping operations
• Fast food outlets
• Gambling
• Tobacco and vaping businesses
• Adult entertainment
• Home-based enterprises
• Franchised operations
• Immigration advisory services
 
The pathway to residence
 
After operating the business for the required period, investors may be eligible to apply for the Business Investor Resident Visa. To qualify, they must:
 
• Be actively involved in managing their business
• Maintain ownership and keep the business solvent
• Sustain at least five full-time equivalent jobs
• Create one new full-time job for a New Zealand citizen or resident that lasts at least 12 months
• Spend at least 184 days a year in New Zealand for three consecutive years
• Continue to meet health and character requirements
 
A new route for global investors
 
According to New Zealand’s Immigration Department, the new visa is intended to draw skilled investors who can strengthen the country’s economy by supporting established enterprises and creating local employment. It also provides a clearer route to residence compared with earlier investor schemes.
 
“New Zealand welcomes businesspeople who bring genuine investment and experience to help our economy grow,” said a spokesperson for Immigration New Zealand. “This new visa provides a practical way for investors to establish themselves while contributing to local jobs and innovation.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada to launch new immigration plan to attract foreign talent, skills

London scholar stopped from entering India: What new Immigration Act says

Green card holders: Staying abroad for over a year can risk your US status

US lawmakers urge Trump to scrap $100K H-1B visa fee hurting startups

Saudi Arabia ends Kafala system: What changes for 2.6 mn Indian migrants

Topics :New ZealandimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story