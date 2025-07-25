Home / Immigration / No F-1 visa slot in India? Students can try other countries-but it's risky

No F-1 visa slot in India? Students can try other countries-but it's risky

Thousands of Indian students with US college admissions are still waiting for F-1 visa slots. Some are exploring third-country appointments, but the process is far from simple

F1 visa, US Students
The F-1 visa allows students to enter the United States to pursue full-time studies at accredited institutions, including universities, seminaries, and conservatories. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Are you among the thousands of Indian students who’ve secured admission to US universities but are now stuck without an F-1 visa appointment—while orientation dates loom just two weeks away?
 
If yes, there is a possible, though complicated, workaround: Applying for your visa in a nearby country—commonly referred to as a “third country” route.
 
Looking beyond India for a visa appointment
 
“Many late admit students are struggling, and the demand for slots is far outpacing supply,” Mary Gogoi, head of admissions at eduVelocity Global told Business Standard.
 
“In such a case, they can explore visa appointments in nearby countries,” she added. But Gogoi also warned that applying in a third country may involve extra steps and potential delays.
 
“Each consulate or embassy has different procedures and timelines for visa applications. Before you finalise your travel plans, consult the US Department of State to make sure they accept third-country visa applications, find the specific procedures, and see how long it will take to obtain a visa appointment. But do your research, choose the country carefully, and only proceed if no slots open in India,” said Gogoi.
 
Piyush Kumar, regional director for South Asia, Canada and Latin America at IDP Education, added, “It’s important to note that they may be asked to explain why they chose to apply from a country other than their home country. This could lead to additional scrutiny during the interview process.”
 
“Therefore, while it is an option, it is not recommended unless absolutely necessary. Students are advised to continue monitoring the appointment availability in India over the next couple of weeks. If timelines are flexible, they may consider deferring their admission,” he told Business Standard.
 
Step-by-step: How the process works
 
Kumar explained the steps involved in applying for an F-1 visa from a third country:
 
• Begin with filling out the DS-160 form online, including details of all social media accounts (which must be public)
• Submit the form and log in to the US visa portal
• Pay the SEVIS fee and the visa application fee
• Use the information from the I-20 form to book two appointments—biometrics at the Offsite Facilitation Center (OFC), and the visa interview
• Ideally, schedule both appointments together
 
Risks of the third-country option
 
“One of the primary challenges of applying from another country is that many locations may also have limited or no appointment slots available,” said Kumar.
 
“Additionally, applying from outside one’s home country could result in more detailed questioning during the visa interview. It is important for students to assess these factors carefully and seek guidance from authorised advisors to make an informed decision,” he said.
 
Why are visa slots hard to get this year?
 
Several overlapping reasons have created a bottleneck:
 
• High demand for the August semester
• Limited consular staff and appointment availability
• Extra vetting, including checks on social media activity
 
Siddharth Iyer, chief operating officer at OneStep Global, advised students to remain cautious. “What’s important right now is for students to stay disciplined in how they engage: avoid falling for misinformation, keep checking official portals consistently, and maintain a direct line with their university’s in-country staff or representatives,” he told Business Standard.
 
“If the current situation doesn’t ease in the coming days, we may see more institutions proactively step in with bridging solutions but clarity on that will only come closer to the course start window,” Iyer added.
 
What are universities doing to help?
 
Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, said most US colleges do try to support students stuck in visa limbo.
 
“They might request students to postpone their admissions by a semester or an academic year while keeping their acceptance intact,” she told Business Standard. “Some colleges even correspond directly with US consulates for urgent cases or issue new I-20 forms.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-UK deal clears visa path for Indians chasing UK jobs: Explained

H-1B visa lottery may end: What this means for Indian techies, students

Canada invites 4,000 foreigners in healthcare, social services for PR

Deliveroo, Uber Eats to aid UK govt crackdown on illegal migrants

Cheap holidays from cancelled trips: How to grab flights and stays for less

Topics :US visaimmigrationIndian students abroad

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story