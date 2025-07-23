Home / Immigration / Cheap holidays from cancelled trips: How to grab flights and stays for less

Cheap holidays from cancelled trips: How to grab flights and stays for less

Missed your trip? Sites like SpareFare let you resell unused flights or hotel bookings at a discount - and help someone else bag a bargain getaway

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Tired of wasting money on unused flight tickets and hotel reservations? Fancy grabbing a bargain flight or a holiday package while also helping a fellow traveller in a tight spot? There are platforms that let you do just that.
 
When last-minute emergencies, illness or visa delays force people to give up their non-refundable holidays, sites like SpareFare, Roomer, Plans Change and Transfer Travel let them resell those bookings to others — often at a steep discount.
 
A second-hand holiday market
 
These platforms work like a resale marketplace. People stuck with non-refundable flights or hotel stays can list their bookings, and others can snap them up — typically for 20% to 30% less than the original cost.
 
There are also active Facebook groups such as Holidays For Sale Booked & Paid But Can't Go Or Cancel – Buy & Sell, where users post last-minute getaways at reduced prices.
 
Last month, a woman on the group posted a family holiday to Turkey, set to start on a Sunday, for £800 — half of what she paid originally. Another was offloading a three-night double room booking in Amsterdam for £350, down from £481, after her plans changed.
 
It’s a bit like shopping at an outlet store, only for flights and hotel rooms.
 
How platforms like SpareFare work
 
While most of these websites have been around for years, they’ve seen a surge in interest as travellers look for more flexibility and deals.
 
One of the more widely used platforms is SpareFare, which connects buyers and sellers of non-refundable travel bookings. The site charges a 12% commission and holds payment in escrow until the buyer has completed their trip — a safeguard against scams.
 
“We understand these people are already going through a difficult time because you don’t sell a holiday if you don’t have to, so we want to help them as much as we can,” said Erik Ritland, owner of SpareFare, speaking to The Wall Street Journal.
 
Last-minute travellers benefit most
 
Those booking close to the departure date often get the best deals, especially younger holidaymakers who are more comfortable booking late.
 
“Last-minute bookings are on the rise, especially among younger travellers who are waiting for price drops instead of planning in advance,” said Aktarer Zaman, CEO of travel site Skiplagged, to Travel + Leisure.
 
So if you’re flexible with dates and destinations, someone else’s cancelled plans could be your ticket to a cut-price break.
 
What happens when you cancel your trip
 
Of course, not every trip can be resold, and cancellation policies vary depending on how and when you booked.
 
If you cancel a package holiday, the closer you are to departure, the more you’ll lose. According to The Guardian, Tui, one of the UK’s biggest tour operators, keeps the deposit if you cancel 70 days or more before departure. Cancel 65 days before, and you’ll owe 30% of the trip cost. Cancel within two weeks, and you’ll lose the full amount.
 
Jet2Holidays has similar charges listed on its website.
 
Flights bought separately tend to be stricter. Ryanair says passengers who miss a flight are not entitled to any refund. EasyJet allows cancellations within 24 hours of booking but charges £49 if done online (£55 through customer service).
 
Refundable tickets are available on some airlines but come at a higher upfront price. According to SpareFare, not all airlines allow ticket name changes or resales — and Indian carriers currently do not offer this feature. Travellers will need to check the policy of the airline at the time of booking

Holidayimmigration

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

