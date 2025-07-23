Cheap holidays from cancelled trips: How to grab flights and stays for less

Tired of wasting money on unused flight tickets and hotel reservations? Fancy grabbing a bargain flight or a holiday package while also helping a fellow traveller in a tight spot? There are platforms that let you do just that.

When last-minute emergencies, illness or visa delays force people to give up their non-refundable holidays, sites like SpareFare, Roomer, Plans Change and Transfer Travel let them resell those bookings to others — often at a steep discount.

A second-hand holiday market

These platforms work like a resale marketplace. People stuck with non-refundable flights or hotel stays can list their bookings, and others can snap them up — typically for 20% to 30% less than the original cost.

There are also active Facebook groups such as Holidays For Sale Booked & Paid But Can't Go Or Cancel – Buy & Sell, where users post last-minute getaways at reduced prices. Last month, a woman on the group posted a family holiday to Turkey, set to start on a Sunday, for £800 — half of what she paid originally. Another was offloading a three-night double room booking in Amsterdam for £350, down from £481, after her plans changed. It’s a bit like shopping at an outlet store, only for flights and hotel rooms. How platforms like SpareFare work

While most of these websites have been around for years, they’ve seen a surge in interest as travellers look for more flexibility and deals. One of the more widely used platforms is SpareFare, which connects buyers and sellers of non-refundable travel bookings. The site charges a 12% commission and holds payment in escrow until the buyer has completed their trip — a safeguard against scams. “We understand these people are already going through a difficult time because you don’t sell a holiday if you don’t have to, so we want to help them as much as we can,” said Erik Ritland, owner of SpareFare, speaking to The Wall Street Journal.

Last-minute travellers benefit most Those booking close to the departure date often get the best deals, especially younger holidaymakers who are more comfortable booking late. “Last-minute bookings are on the rise, especially among younger travellers who are waiting for price drops instead of planning in advance,” said Aktarer Zaman, CEO of travel site Skiplagged, to Travel + Leisure. So if you’re flexible with dates and destinations, someone else’s cancelled plans could be your ticket to a cut-price break. What happens when you cancel your trip Of course, not every trip can be resold, and cancellation policies vary depending on how and when you booked.

If you cancel a package holiday, the closer you are to departure, the more you’ll lose. According to The Guardian, Tui, one of the UK’s biggest tour operators, keeps the deposit if you cancel 70 days or more before departure. Cancel 65 days before, and you’ll owe 30% of the trip cost. Cancel within two weeks, and you’ll lose the full amount. Jet2Holidays has similar charges listed on its website. Flights bought separately tend to be stricter. Ryanair says passengers who miss a flight are not entitled to any refund. EasyJet allows cancellations within 24 hours of booking but charges £49 if done online (£55 through customer service).