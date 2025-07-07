Home / Immigration / No golden visa for crypto investors! UAE warns against misinformation

No golden visa for crypto investors! UAE warns against misinformation

UAE authorities have denied issuing golden visas to crypto investors, urging the public to ignore false claims and rely only on official sources

cryptocurrency
While digital currencies are regulated, those investments are “unrelated to UAE golden visa eligibility”
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
The United Arab Emirates has denied claims that investors in digital currencies are eligible for the country’s coveted golden visa, following reports circulating online suggesting otherwise.
 
In a joint statement issued on Monday, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) clarified that golden visas are not granted based on cryptocurrency holdings.
 
Eligibility criteria still fixed
 
The agencies said the golden visa is only available to specific categories of individuals under clearly defined guidelines. These include:
 
Investors in real estate
Entrepreneurs
Individuals with exceptional talent
Scientists and specialists
Top-performing students and graduates
Humanitarian pioneers
Frontline workers
 
“There are clear and officially approved frameworks and criteria for golden visa issuance, which do not include investors in digital currencies,” said a spokesperson for the ICP.
 
Crypto investments not linked to golden visa
 
The SCA added that while digital currencies are regulated, those investments are “unrelated to golden visa eligibility.” The authority said it follows internationally recognised financial standards and seeks to maintain transparency, credibility, and investor confidence, both domestically and abroad.
 
Investors were advised to rely only on official government sources for information and warned against online misinformation.
 
Dubai’s VARA warns against unauthorised firms
 
The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, responsible for overseeing the crypto and virtual asset sector in Dubai, also dismissed any suggestion that virtual asset investors are being issued golden visas.
 
“Investors and consumers should only engage with companies that are fully licensed and regulated when dealing with virtual assets,” said a VARA spokesperson.
 
The authority confirmed that TON, a company named in recent reports, is “neither licensed nor regulated by VARA.”
 
VARA added that all companies licensed by the authority must comply with golden visa procedures as laid down by the Government of Dubai and relevant federal authorities.
 
All three authorities urged the public to remain cautious and verify information through official websites and approved communication channels. They warned investors to avoid responding to unverifiable offers or advertisements circulating online.

Topics: UAE visa, Golden visa, immigration

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

