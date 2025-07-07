No golden visa for crypto investors! UAE warns against misinformation

The United Arab Emirates has denied claims that investors in digital currencies are eligible for the country’s coveted golden visa, following reports circulating online suggesting otherwise.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) clarified that golden visas are not granted based on cryptocurrency holdings.

Eligibility criteria still fixed

The agencies said the golden visa is only available to specific categories of individuals under clearly defined guidelines. These include:

Investors in real estate

Entrepreneurs Individuals with exceptional talent Scientists and specialists Top-performing students and graduates Humanitarian pioneers Frontline workers “There are clear and officially approved frameworks and criteria for golden visa issuance, which do not include investors in digital currencies,” said a spokesperson for the ICP. Crypto investments not linked to golden visa The SCA added that while digital currencies are regulated, those investments are “unrelated to golden visa eligibility.” The authority said it follows internationally recognised financial standards and seeks to maintain transparency, credibility, and investor confidence, both domestically and abroad. Investors were advised to rely only on official government sources for information and warned against online misinformation.

Dubai’s VARA warns against unauthorised firms The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, responsible for overseeing the crypto and virtual asset sector in Dubai, also dismissed any suggestion that virtual asset investors are being issued golden visas. “Investors and consumers should only engage with companies that are fully licensed and regulated when dealing with virtual assets,” said a VARA spokesperson. The authority confirmed that TON, a company named in recent reports, is “neither licensed nor regulated by VARA.” VARA added that all companies licensed by the authority must comply with golden visa procedures as laid down by the Government of Dubai and relevant federal authorities.