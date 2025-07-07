Australia's student visa now world's costliest, but Indians undeterred

Australia has once again increased its student visa fee for college/universities, making it the world’s costliest. From July 1, 2025, international students must pay AUD 2,000 (around ₹1.12 lakh) to apply, up from AUD 1,600 earlier.

Despite the jump, education consultants say Indian students are unlikely to look elsewhere.

“For those budgeting between AUD 55,000 to 85,000 (approximately ₹30.8 lakh to ₹47.6 lakh) annually on tuition, housing, and living expenses, this AUD 400 increase in visa cost is noticeable but may not be decisive,” Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living told Business Standard.

Students focus on post-study outcomes

“What students evaluate is 'value'. Post-study work rights, academic reputation, quality of life, and long-term career outcomes carry far more weight than a one-time fee adjustment,” Arora added. Australia’s Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) allows international graduates to stay and work for two to six years, depending on qualifications. Universities such as Melbourne, Monash, and UNSW remain popular among Indian students for their research quality and employment outcomes. Other destinations gaining traction Even as Australia remains dominant, countries like Germany, France, and New Zealand are attracting more Indian students: • University Living’s Europe Report says Indian enrolments in Germany grew by 38 per cent between 2021 and 2023, and may triple by 2030

• France, Spain, and Italy offer affordable tuition, cultural experiences, and good post-study opportunities • New Zealand appeals to students in healthcare, STEM, and sustainability fields due to its practical training focus Australia still leads global student preferences A March 2025 survey by IDP Education showed Australia as the top study destination among Indian students, surpassing the United States. Australia accounted for 28 per cent of first-choice preferences, followed by the US (22 per cent), UK (21 per cent), and Canada (13 per cent). “Despite the rise in visa and tuition fees, Australia continues to see strong interest from Indian students. Many families approach it as a long-term investment, weighing factors like academic quality, post-study work rights, safety, and the overall student experience,” Piyush Kumar, regional director – South Asia, Canada and Latin America at IDP Education told Business Standard.

Finances remain the biggest worry According to IDP’s Emerging Futures Seven – Voice of the International Student• report, based on over 6,000 responses globally including nearly 1,400 from India: • 66 per cent of students identified finances as their biggest concern • 47 per cent mentioned visa difficulties • 55 per cent said scholarships influence destination choice • 54 per cent looked for part-time work options • 43 per cent cited housing costs • 39 per cent flagged the struggle to balance study and work How Australia compares on visa fees for students US (F-1 visa): USD 185 (₹15,780)

Canada: CAD 150 (₹9,415) UK: GBP 490 (₹57,133) Australia: AUD 2,000 (₹1.12 lakh) Cost of studying in Australia According to University Living’s Australia Report 2025: Visa-related costs including biometrics and health checks: AUD 2,200–2,300 (₹1.23–1.29 lakh) Undergraduate tuition: AUD 20,000–40,000 annually (₹11.2–22.4 lakh) Postgraduate tuition: AUD 22,000–50,000 annually (₹12.3–28 lakh) High-demand programmes (e.g. medicine, MBA): Up to AUD 100,000 (₹56 lakh) Living expenses: AUD 17,000–26,000 annually (₹9.5–14.6 lakh) Additional costs (travel, insurance, books): AUD 3,000–5,000 (₹1.7–2.8 lakh) Several leading Australian universities have raised international tuition fees by 5–7 per cent for 2025. Arora said many still offer merit-based waivers of AUD 2,500 to 10,000 per year, and some provide up to 50 per cent or full tuition coverage.