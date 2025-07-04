Home / Immigration / Sports tourism boom: Visas up 28% for Wimbledon, 30% for Formula 1 races

Visa searches spike 28% for Wimbledon, up to 30% for Formula 1 races as fans plan immersive trips. India eyes sports tourism with new national policy

Wimbledon
Photo: Wimbledon, 2025
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
As the summer calendar fills with marquee sports events, fans across the world are no longer content watching from their sofas. New data from visa processing platform Atlys shows a rise in international travel driven by sports tourism—with Wimbledon and Formula 1 leading the charge.
 
Wimbledon 2025 draws fans beyond the court
 
Wimbledon, running from June 30 to July 13, 2025, has triggered a 28 per cent spike in UK visa-related search queries on Atlys. Hosted at the All England Club in London, the tournament has become more than a tennis fixture. Many visitors are combining match attendance with sightseeing and holiday stays across the UK.
 
“The interest we’re seeing isn’t limited to Centre Court,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys. “People are planning entire trips around Wimbledon, often adding a few extra days to explore the region or even catch other events.”
 
Formula 1 calendar fuels intercontinental bookings
 
This year’s Formula 1 season, featuring 24 races in 21 countries, has sparked a steady stream of visa-related searches in the run-up to major races. Activity on Atlys shows clear peaks in fan interest about 3 to 5 weeks ahead of each Grand Prix.
 
Countries such as Italy, Monaco, Japan and the UK have all seen surges in visa searches—ranging from 18 per cent to 30 per cent—as fans book multi-day trips built around the race weekends.
 
“From Monza to Suzuka, fans are not just attending races. They’re building full itineraries that combine sport with travel experiences,” said Nahta.
 
Paris Olympics 2024 was a turning point
 
The trend isn't new. In the lead-up to the Paris Olympics in 2024, Atlys recorded a 60 per cent rise in visa applications from India, along with a 50 per cent jump in sports-related travel inquiries. Group visa applications also climbed 45 per cent during the same period.
 
Atlys’ data suggests that fans are increasingly extending their stays, combining events across locations, and weaving sport into broader leisure plans.
 
“From what we see in visa search trends, sports have become one of the most influential forces shaping global mobility,” said Nahta. “It’s not just about attending a match or a race anymore; it’s about being part of something bigger, something unforgettable.”
 
Cricket brings a regional push
 
The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy held in Dubai also offered a strong case. During the tournament, overall travel bookings to Dubai rose by nearly 45 per cent, according to Atlys. Cricket, long known for its dedicated fanbase, is now increasingly shaping travel decisions across South Asia and the Gulf.
 
What is sports tourism?
 
Sports tourism refers to travel for the purpose of attending or participating in sports. It includes everything from spectators flying to a new country to catch a match, to travellers joining local marathons or exploring golf resorts abroad.
 
Fans often build extended itineraries around these events—taking in local culture, food, and other attractions before or after the match days.
 
Global market is booming
 
According to Allied Market Research, the global sports tourism market was valued at $323.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030. That’s a projected growth of over 16 per cent a year.
 
Much of this is being driven by:
 
• Major international tournaments
• Growing middle-class incomes in Asia and Africa
• Increasing interest in combining leisure with live sport
 
India eyes its place on the global sports map
 
India is now looking to harness this wave. On the same day an Indian delegation pitched to the International Olympic Committee for hosting rights to the 2036 Games, the cabinet approved the National Sports Policy 2025.
 
The new policy outlines a long-term vision to make India one of the world’s top five sporting nations by 2047.
 
Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who launched the policy on Tuesday, said it was aimed at building “world-class systems for training, coaching and holistic athlete support.”
 
The plan also includes:
 
• Hosting more international sporting events
• Promoting India as a sports tourism destination
• Integrating sports into the education system under the National Education Policy 2020
• Supporting the domestic sports manufacturing sector
 
India’s push aligns with growing global momentum in sports-driven travel. Whether it’s fans chasing tennis in London, Grand Prix races across continents, or cricketing showdowns in the Gulf, sport is no longer just something to watch. It’s becoming a reason to fly.

Topics :WimbledonIndian travellersFormula One

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

