No reply from employers: Indian students launch UK council to fix job woes

In a major step to improve job prospects for Indian students in the UK, the Indian National Students Association (INSA) UK has partnered with AI-powered career platform Creoo to launch the Indian National Students Employability Council (INSEC) — the first national body dedicated to supporting the career outcomes of Indian students in Britain.

The initiative was officially unveiled at the India-UK Student Leadership Summit held earlier this week at the Houses of Parliament complex in London. With an estimated 166,000 Indian students studying in the UK — the largest international student cohort — employability remains their most pressing concern.

"In the last 18 months alone, over 36 panels have discussed international students, yet students report little tangible improvement. INSEC is not another panel, it is a commitment that starts today," said Ayesha Goyal, Founder and CEO of Creoo. INSEC will launch a National Career Roadshow across leading universities including LSE, UCL and King’s College London, and publish the first UK-wide study on ‘Indian Student Outcomes’ early next year. It will also set up a National Advisory Board to ensure that Indian students have representation in future policy-making. Amit Tiwari, National President of INSA UK, said the need for such an initiative has become urgent.

“What is the point of doing studies here when I do not even get a response on my application from the employer? That is what students are asking.” Spotlight on employability gaps The summit, opened by Labour MP Navendu Mishra, highlighted the growing disconnect between India’s expanding student population in the UK and their post-study employment prospects. While the UK’s Graduate Route visa allows international graduates to work for 18–24 months after completing their studies, many students say businesses refuse to consider their applications or fail to respond at all—raising concerns of systemic bias. INSA UK said it is in active dialogue with the High Commission of India and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to encourage employers to treat Indian applicants fairly.

A turning point in India–UK ties Mishra reminded attendees that this year marks a landmark moment in bilateral ties, with the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) nearly complete after a decade of negotiations. “It is important for students to stay connected to our community in the UK… Our community must be well represented. Else, others will represent us — and it can be misrepresentation,” he said. Shaping India’s future leaders abroad With INSA UK preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year, General Secretary Ranjeet Singh described the summit as a platform to motivate Indian students to become global leaders.

House of Lords peer Lord Krish Raval echoed the sentiment: “You have the ability to make the best of both worlds. I encourage you to engage in volunteering opportunities… it will entrench your position in this country and help you grow more.” What INSEC means for Indian students A national body dedicated to career support

