Study shows Indian immigrants key to US economy, H-1B vital for growth

A new study by the Manhattan Institute reveals that Indian immigrants are the most beneficial for the United States economy. According to the study, published by Daniel Di Martino, each Indian immigrant reduces the national debt by more than $1.6 million over 30 years and boosts gross domestic product (GDP) more than any other group.

Indians are followed by Chinese immigrants, who lower the debt by over $800,000 per person, followed by Filipinos at $600,000, the study said. Colombians and Venezuelans also contribute positively, reducing the debt by $500,000 and $400,000, respectively.

On the other hand, some groups add to the debt. Salvadorans increase it by over $50,000 per person, while Mexicans, the largest immigrant group in the US, add about $10,000 each over 30 years.