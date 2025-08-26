Home / Immigration / US green card and visa rules: Immigration benefits for pro-Americans only

US green card and visa rules: Immigration benefits for pro-Americans only

US tightens citizenship rules: USCIS to weigh anti-American activity, social media posts and 'good moral character' in visa, green card, and naturalisation cases

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Surbhi Gloria Singh
Aug 26 2025
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced sweeping changes to the way it assesses applications for visas, green cards, and citizenship. The new guidance gives immigration officers broader discretion, particularly when weighing behaviour deemed “anti-American”.
 
The agency issued a policy alert on Saturday, saying that support for extremist, terrorist, or antisemitic groups will now carry “overwhelmingly negative weight” in any discretionary decision.
 
“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” said Matthew Tragesser, spokesman for USCIS. “Immigration benefits—including to live and work in the United States—remain a privilege, not a right.”
 
A character test beyond the checklist
 
Until now, citizenship applications were processed largely as a checklist exercise: If an applicant met eligibility criteria, approval usually followed. Under the new approach, officers are instructed to take a broader view of “character”, looking at both positive and negative factors.
 
Positive elements include family ties, community service, and volunteer work. Negative ones range from criminal records and extremist associations to anti-American sentiment expressed online. Officers have been told to review applicants’ social media presence as part of this expanded vetting.
 
The agency said the change is meant to ensure that those seeking citizenship are committed to American values, not just residency rights.
 
The good moral character memorandum
 
Alongside the policy alert, USCIS issued a memorandum on August 15, 2025, updating its guidance on “good moral character”. This gives adjudicators room to consider lifestyle choices, online activity, and social affiliations, in addition to criminal history.
 
According to the memorandum, officers must assess whether applicants have “endorsed, promoted, supported, or otherwise espoused” the views of terrorist organisations or antisemitic groups. Such activity will be weighed heavily against approval in any discretionary case.
 
The guidance also clarifies that discretion applies in EB-5 investor cases involving fraud or threats to national security, and that extensions or changes of student status for F and M visa holders fall under the same approach.
 
Student visas under scrutiny
 
The impact is already being felt among international students. This year saw mass cancellations of F-1 visas after some students were accused of showing sympathy for extremist causes through protests or online posts. While some cancellations were later reversed, the incident exposed the limited protections non-citizens enjoy compared with US citizens.
 
Earlier this year, the White House said it would revoke the visas of “Hamas sympathisers” on campuses, linking the move to a broader campaign against antisemitism in schools. USCIS has now expanded its social media checks to cover “anti-American activity”, saying this will be “an overwhelmingly negative factor” in discretionary decisions.
 
Free speech and immigration outcomes
 
The First Amendment protects freedom of expression for US citizens, but immigration benefits remain discretionary. That means speech that would be lawful for an American can still affect whether a non-citizen secures a visa, status extension, or citizenship.
 
For applicants, the new guidance introduces both risks and opportunities. Past mistakes, such as minor offences, may not automatically derail a case if there is evidence of reform and civic contribution. But association with extremist ideologies—whether in person or online—could now be decisive grounds for refusal.
 
In 2024, more than 818,000 people were granted citizenship through naturalisation, according to USCIS. Under the new rules, future applicants will face not just a test of eligibility, but a test of loyalty as well.

First Published: Aug 26 2025

