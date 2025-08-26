US F-1 visa: Filing form late may cause rejection; what Indians must know

Imagine having your visa rejected for no fault of your own, especially when it concerns admission to a prestigious college. That is what happened to a student who shared their experience on community platform Reddit.

They explained how their F-1 visa interview on July 17 was cancelled because they had filed their DS-160 form, the online non-immigrant visa application, only a day earlier on July 16.

What had happened in F1 Visa Interview

After some back and forth, the student was allowed to continue with biometrics and was later directed to Counter No. 11 for the actual interview.

The student recounted the exchange with the Visa Officer (VO): Visa Officer: Why did you choose this university? Me: I chose the University of North Carolina State University for a couple of reasons. It offers unique programmes and courses like Anatomy and Physiology, Biology, Chemistry, and Math. These courses prepare me for their Early Assurance Programme (EAP), through which I can pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy. Visa Officer: Did you apply to any other universities? Me: Yes, I applied to Rutgers, Howard, Smith, Williams, UNC, and the University of Portland. Visa Officer: Who is your sponsor?

Me: My father is my primary sponsor. Visa Officer: What does he do? Me: My father has been running a distribution business for over 15 years under the name Maa Enterprise. He supplies products from companies like Aftab, Golden, and Feenlay. The applicant said the officer then looked at his computer, appeared disappointed, and said: “I can’t approve your visa.” The rejection was issued under Section 214(b). “You submitted your DS-160 yesterday, so your appointment has been cancelled,” the counter staff told them. The student said they had not received any cancellation email. The applicant, who had secured admission to North Carolina State University (NCSU), said, “The refusal has left me feeling quite discouraged, and I’ve lost some courage for a second attempt.”

Why did DS-160 timing matter in F1 Visa? This incident raises a question: Why did filing the DS-160 just a day before the interview result in cancellation? Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, a study abroad platform, explained, “The DS-160 form is more than paperwork, it feeds directly into the consular system that assesses eligibility. Thus, filling it just a day before may create a chaos for information to be processed, verified, and linked, leaving you with less time to be prepared. Besides, the appointment officers also require time to cross-check details with the database. When the form is submitted too close to the interview date, the system often flags it as incomplete, leading to automatic or manual cancellation.”

“Therefore, students must finalise their DS-160 at least two weeks before locking the visa slot,” she told Business Standard. What Section 214(b) means A Section 214(b) rejection is one of the most common refusals students encounter. “The US law requires every applicant to be treated as a potential immigrant unless they strongly demonstrate ties to their home country. If the visa officers are not convinced that the student will return back to their home country after education, they deny under 214(b). However, it is not a permanent ban, the student may still be eligible to apply for the visa next time,” Shekhawat said.

She explained that a rejection under 214(b) means the student’s application on that day did not meet the burden of proof about intent, finances, or purpose. “Further, the applicant must better prepare themselves to demonstrate convincing ties, clarify financial arrangements, and show academic transparency. It definitely may be a hurdle but not the end of the journey,” she added. How to improve chances on the second try Kajal Dave, co-founder of LaunchEd, said preparation matters for a second attempt. “Students should carefully review why they may have been rejected the first time. On a second attempt, clear and confident answers about academic goals, future career plans, and ties to India are very important. Strong financial documentation also helps show readiness. Practising common interview questions can improve confidence. Students should avoid repeating the same approach—if nothing has changed, the result may be the same. Instead, highlight new evidence or clarity in goals to make a stronger case to the visa officer,” she told Business Standard.

Struggles continue for Indian students in F1 Visa While the fall session is already underway in the US, many Indian students are still waiting for their visas. “A large number of Indian students have secured their visas this season, however, a portion are still waiting, especially those applying late,” Dave said. Shekhawat added, “The US consulates have scaled up operations and released record appointment slots; thus the demand from India continues to outstrip supply. Some students encounter date unavailability, while others get caught in administrative processing and delay in travel.” She explained that universities are offering flexible reporting dates or online start options for those who miss their initial exposure weeks. “But, the pressure still persists".