Ontario to end easy licence for visitors: Indians in Canada to be impacted

The Ontario government in Canada is tightening rules around who can hold a driver’s licence, linking eligibility more closely to residency, immigration status and legal permission to work. The changes come through the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act (Bill 60), which received royal assent last month and amends the province’s Highway Traffic Act.

Ontario is home to the largest Indian community in Canada. Around 764,000 residents in the province reported Indian origin in the 2021 census, accounting for well over half of Canada’s Indian population. Any shift in licence rules is therefore likely to be closely watched by Indian nationals living, studying or working in the province.

At the centre of the reform is Schedule 5 of the Bill, which gives the Minister of Transportation new authority to verify an applicant’s immigration and residency status before issuing or renewing a driver’s licence. It also allows the province to restrict access to commercial licences for visitors and to roll back automatic recognition of foreign licences from countries that do not offer reciprocal treatment to Ontario drivers. What the government announced Parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Transportation Hardeep Grewal used social media and public remarks to outline the direction of the reform, focusing on closing gaps that allowed short-term visitors or unverified drivers to access commercial licences. The thrust of the message was that professional drivers should have clear legal status in Canada and verified local driving experience.

Inside Bill 60 and the Highway Traffic Act changes Bill 60 is a wide-ranging piece of legislation covering housing, infrastructure and transportation. Schedule 5 deals specifically with driver licensing by amending the Highway Traffic Act. It introduces a new section, 5.5, titled “Requirements for applicant”. This section authorises the Ministry of Transportation to demand immigration-related proof as a condition of issuing, renewing or changing a licence. Section 5.5(1) states that the minister may require evidence satisfactory to the minister that: • The person is a resident of Ontario • The person’s presence in Canada is in accordance with the laws governing legal presence

• For prescribed licence classes or vehicles, the person is legally able to work in Canada as a holder and driver of that class This wording gives the minister discretion to refuse or delay an application if legal presence or work authorisation cannot be demonstrated. Visa and work permit checks for all applicants For the first time, Ontario’s licensing system will formally require proof of lawful status in Canada. In practice, this means applicants must show they are in Canada legally, whether as citizens, permanent residents or holders of valid study or work permits. The ministry will have the power to verify these documents, including through checks against federal records. Applications may be paused or refused if verification is not successful.

Visitors shut out of commercial licences Under existing practice, some visitors were able to qualify for commercial licences such as Class A or Class D if they passed the required tests. Bill 60 allows the province to put a stop to this. Only people with legal authorisation to work in Canada, including permanent residents and valid work permit holders, will be eligible for commercial classes. Visitor status will no longer be enough. Ending automatic swaps for some foreign licences Ontario currently allows licence exchanges with a limited set of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and South Korea.

Under the new framework, automatic conversion will no longer apply to licences from countries that do not offer reciprocal arrangements. Drivers from those jurisdictions may be required to: • Pass Ontario written and road tests • Submit certified translations and proof of driving history • Complete immigration and residency verification before licensing The change gives Ontario more control over driver training standards and documentation checks. Canadian experience before a Class A licence The province is also moving towards a requirement that drivers complete one full year of Canadian driving experience before becoming eligible for a Class A licence, which is needed for tractor-trailers and large trucks.

New arrivals would first need to drive smaller vehicles under Ontario conditions. Employers recruiting internationally would need to factor in longer lead times before new hires can legally drive heavy trucks. Why the province is tightening the rules Transportation officials have pointed to several factors behind the changes. Licence fraud: Verifying immigration and work status adds another layer of checks in response to past cases involving false or questionable documentation. Fair access to jobs: Limiting commercial licences to people with legal work authorisation reduces the risk of misuse and protects compliant employers. Road safety: Requiring local driving experience before issuing heavy vehicle licences reflects concerns around weather conditions, traffic laws and inspection standards.

When the changes take effect Bill 60 has received royal assent, but not all provisions come into force immediately. The driver licensing measures can be activated either upon royal assent or on a date set later through regulation. Based on standard legislative timelines, implementation is expected in early 2026. Transitional arrangements are likely for existing licence holders and applicants already in the system. What applicants should be ready to show Once the new rules are in force, applicants can expect tighter checks. • Proof of Ontario residency, such as a lease, utility bill or bank statement