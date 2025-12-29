US revokes visas over decade-old cases: Immigration attorneys explain why

Driving under the influence, or DUI, is a serious offence in the United States, more so when it involves a non-citizen. But immigration lawyers say a fresh problem has emerged: Visa holders are being penalised again for old DUI cases, even after complying with the law and clearing immigration checks years ago.

Since early December, attorneys say US visas are being revoked without fresh charges or new disclosures, leaving many foreign workers and students uncertain about travel and visa security.

Immigration attorney Rahul Reddy wrote in a blog post that the pattern is puzzling. He said people with DUI cases dating back a decade or more, who disclosed everything during earlier visa applications and were granted stamps, are now losing their visas for the same offence.

“H-1B, H-4 and F-1 visas are being revoked in large numbers,” Reddy said. Old cases, new action Why are old DUI cases triggering new visa action? Reddy explained that visa revocations earlier were linked to new information coming to light, such as fraud or criminal activity that authorities were previously unaware of. “That is not what we are seeing now. There is no public statement, but visas are getting revoked,” he said. He added that some affected individuals had DUI cases from 10 or 12 years ago and had since followed every rule, including repeated disclosures to US authorities.

Immigration attorney Emily Neumann echoed the concern in a video post, saying there has been no formal explanation from the US State Department. "Apart from social media posts reminding people that a visa is a privilege and not a right, there has been no explanation," Neumann said. "These are people who already disclosed all their information. It's not that there is new information that suddenly makes the Department of State question eligibility," she said. Neumann said some visa holders even received their latest stamps during the current Trump administration before facing revocation. "In some cases, they even got their visa stamping done under this administration and still got revoked. That tells me this has nothing to do with actual public safety," she said.

What visa revocation means inside the US Neumann said a visa revocation has no immediate effect if the person is already in the United States. • The revocation does not take effect until the individual leaves the US • The person can continue to stay if their underlying status remains valid • The issue arises when they travel and need a fresh visa stamp to return Why are revocations happening after travel? Social media posts by NRI groups suggest another pattern. Some visa holders received revocation notices after landing in India. Several reported messages saying their visas had been “prudentially revoked” once they exited the US. This means the visa can no longer be used for re-entry and a fresh interview is required.