Planning New Zealand travel or study? Visa centre fees go up from 2026

Indian students, professionals, and tourists planning to apply for a New Zealand visa will face higher service costs from January 1, 2026. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has confirmed an increase in service fees charged by select Visa Application Centres (VACs) operated by third-party vendors, including those in India.

The revision applies only to VAC service charges and does not change the visa application fees payable directly to Immigration New Zealand. The announcement was issued by INZ on December 15, 2025.

Why the fees are going up

According to Immigration New Zealand, the increase is intended to offset rising overseas operating costs and inflation affecting the delivery of visa support services such as biometric capture, document handling, and passport submission. INZ clarified that the change applies only in listed countries and territories and does not affect applicants in non-listed locations or those who apply fully online without using VAC services.

Countries and territories affected The revised fees will apply to applicants using VACs in the following 26 countries and territories, as listed by Immigration New Zealand and echoed by immigration advisory firms: Asia-Pacific: Australia, Bangladesh, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal and Bhutan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vanuatu, Vietnam Middle East and Africa: Iran, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates Europe and the Americas: United Kingdom, United States Indian applicants are among the largest user groups of VAC services for New Zealand visas, particularly for student and temporary work categories.

How much more applicants may pay Immigration New Zealand has not published the revised fee schedule. At present, VAC service charges typically range between NZD 50 and NZD 150 per application, depending on the country and services used. Advisory firm Y-Axis Overseas Careers has indicated that applicants in affected locations, including India, could see an increase of around 10 per cent- 20 per cent, though the final impact will vary by centre. Applicants have been advised to check updated charges on the websites of VAC operators such as VFS Global, which manages New Zealand visa centres in India. Why India matters to New Zealand’s visa system New Zealand processed over 250,000 visa applications in the 2024-25 period, with India ranking among the