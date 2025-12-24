Settling abroad in 2026? From rules to real costs, what Indians must know

Are you planning to settle abroad in 2026? For many Indian families, the year ahead brings tougher rules, higher documentation demands and a more selective global climate for residency. Whether the destination is the UAE, Canada, Australia or part of Europe, each country has its own requirements, benefits and drawbacks. Understanding these early helps applicants avoid false starts and choose routes that genuinely fit their profile.

According to experts, 2026 will feel stricter than the past two years as governments tighten checks.

“As an investment-migration advisor working closely with Indian HNIs, I expect 2025–26 to be a period of adjustment rather than expansion for most golden-visa programmes. Countries are tightening oversight, refining investment routes and placing more attention on genuine economic contribution. I anticipate moderate threshold increases for residency, stricter source-of-funds checks and clearer rules around physical presence—especially in EU jurisdictions,” said Andri Boiko, Founder and Global CEO, Garant In.

Varun Singh, MD, XIPHIAS Immigration, said pressure points for 2026 are already visible. • The EU AML regime will move from design to implementation. AMLA becomes operational as a supervisor in 2025–26 and the AML “single rulebook” will start applying from 2027. As banks and FIUs align with that framework, investment-migration applicants can expect more standardised checks on source of funds, beneficial ownership and cross-border tax compliance. • Programmes under political scrutiny—especially those linked to housing—will remain fluid. Spain has already acted; Portugal’s proposed 10-year citizenship rule will be closely watched as it moves towards final implementation, and may prompt further fine-tuning of residence conditions.

• Greece and Malta, both popular among Indian applicants, are likely to keep adjusting price bands, property-use rules or integration conditions because they are absorbing demand diverted from Spain and Ireland. But this tightening has not dampened Indian interest. A recent Kotak-EY survey found that 22 per cent of ultra-rich Indians now actively plan to leave, citing poor air quality, institutional unpredictability and the desire for smoother business environments and better public services. Concerns around climate resilience and long-term wealth protection have become more explicit since 2023. According to Singh, demand has become more selective and informed.

1. Henley Private Wealth Migration data place India among the top three for net millionaire outflows, with around 3,500 HNWIs expected to leave in 2025, even as the country continues to generate new wealth at a fast pace. 2. Many families now combine residence-by-investment, talent visas and business routes across the UAE, Europe and North America. The UAE remains one of the most popular pathways for its tax environment and proximity to India. 3. In Europe, interest has shifted from Spain and property-heavy Portugal to Greece, Malta and fund-based structures. Investors no longer view a single apartment purchase as the default approach; instead, they weigh Schengen mobility, education, tax and capital-control issues before choosing a business visa, fund subscription or multi-country plan.

“Indians now seek children’s permanency, visa-free access, global mobility, access to education and family security. Programmes offering clear residency rights and family inclusion continue to attract Indian applicants. Indian investors still prefer passive investment structures, as their primary professional commitments remain in India,” said Vinay Kumar, Director, Head Estate and Succession Planning, Client Associates. Where Indians can plan their next move in 2026 According to Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living, six destinations will remain top choices in 2026 for their predictability and structured pathways: Canada Canada remains the most structured residency route for families. Rules are clear, PR is documented and the citizenship track is straightforward for those who meet physical-presence requirements.

Under Express Entry, Indians apply mainly through the Federal Skilled Worker or Canadian Experience Class, often linked with provincial nominee programmes. As of July 2025, a family of four must show CAD 28,362 (about ₹18.4–18.5 lakh) as settlement funds. This must sit in the bank; borrowed or short-term parked money does not count. Living costs have climbed steeply. Monthly expenses for a family of four in Toronto now sit around CAD 7,532 (₹4.9 lakh), with rents of CAD 2,500–3,500 taking nearly half of take-home income. Advantages • Rules-based system with predictable PR and citizenship timeline. • Public healthcare and schooling.

• Strong Indian community. Disadvantages • Competitive entry, tight housing and required settlement funds near ₹18–19 lakh. • Cost of living around ₹4.5–5 lakh per month in early years. Australia Australia appeals to mid-career professionals who want reliable public services and a clear progression from skilled visa to PR to citizenship. The 189, 190 and 491 visas remain the main routes. Application fees for a single applicant are AUD 4,910 (₹2.9–3 lakh). For couples, total costs often reach ₹4.5–5.5 lakh once assessments and tests are included. Cities like Sydney and Melbourne are expensive. A family of four typically spends AUD 7,000–10,000 per month (₹4.2–6 lakh). Once PR is granted, applicants access Medicare, subsidised education and family-sponsorship options.

Advantages • High quality of life and dependable PR system. • Strong earning potential for in-demand roles. Disadvantages • High upfront costs and expensive housing. • Points system increasingly pushes applicants to state or regional pathways. Germany Germany has become a smart pick for young Indian professionals ready to learn a new language. The Opportunity Card allows entry for job search on a points basis. Applicants must hold €1,091 per month in a blocked account, adding up to €13,092 (₹13.7–13.8 lakh) for a full year. The EU Blue Card offers another route, with a salary threshold of €48,300 for most roles from 2025.

Living costs are lighter than Canada or Australia. A single adult spends €900–1,100 per month (₹94,000–1.15 lakh). A family of four in Munich or Frankfurt may spend €3,500–4,000 (₹3.7–4.2 lakh). Advantages • Modest financial thresholds and strong labour demand. • Lower everyday costs and access to wider EU market. Disadvantages • Language requirements and slower bureaucracy. • Job-search risk in the early period. United Arab Emirates The UAE is less about traditional immigration and more about building a second base with tax efficiency and proximity. Most start with employer-sponsored visas. The Golden Visa, now widely used by Indians, includes property-investment routes starting at AED 2 million. Fees for a 10-year permit through Dubai Land Department channels sit just under AED 10,000, excluding insurance.

A family of four in Dubai spends roughly AED 10,000–15,000 per month (₹2.3–3.4 lakh). School fees run high at AED 25,000–60,000 per child per year. Advantages • 0 per cent income tax and strong infrastructure. • Familiar environment and short flights from India. Disadvantages • No automatic PR or citizenship track. • High schooling costs. Portugal Portugal suits retirees, remote workers and financially independent families. The D7 visa requires stable income. For 2025, the main applicant must show €870 per month; spouses and children require additions of €435 and €261 respectively. A family of four requires about €1,827 (₹1.9–1.95 lakh) monthly.

Costs in Lisbon range from €2,500–3,000 per month (₹2.6–3.15 lakh). After five years, residents may apply for PR or citizenship. Advantages • Accessible thresholds and moderate costs. • Five-year route to EU residency and citizenship. Disadvantages • Limited job market for those without Portuguese. • Slower salary growth and reliance on external income. Netherlands The Netherlands attracts Indian tech and finance professionals through the Highly Skilled Migrant route. Monthly gross salary thresholds for 2025 are €4,171 (under 30) and €5,688 (30 and above). Graduate schemes allow €2,989. Living costs in Amsterdam are high. Families spend €5,500–6,500 per month (₹5.8–6.8 lakh), with tight housing markets.

Advantages • Strong employment ecosystem and dependable public services. • High English proficiency. Disadvantages • High salary thresholds and expensive housing. • Stricter compliance expected from 2026. Currency reference (December 2025) • CAD 1 = ₹65 • AUD 1 = ₹60 • EUR 1 = ₹105 • AED 1 = ₹23 What Indians must watch out for “Refusal rates for Indians hit very high in Canadian categories due to intensified fraud probes, with pitfalls in source-of-funds documentation and mismatched business viability. UAE and Portugal demand audited proofs and detailed plans; common errors include inadequate due diligence or overlooked compliance like tax records. Stricter global vetting amplifies risks for incomplete submissions. Lack of expertise within professionals in India is a major problem for Indian investors to produce documents and show source of funds,” said Prashant Ajmera, Founder, Ajmera Law Group.

Singh said the biggest triggers for refusals are still basic gaps. • Source-of-funds or wealth stories that do not align. Banks under the EU AML framework expect a clean documented trail. • Poor sequencing with the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme, which caps remittance at USD 250,000 per year and may face tighter checks. • Misalignment with legal changes, such as Spain’s closed property route or Portugal’s updated model. • Use of intermediaries who do not pre-screen for AML red flags or complex ownership structures. Changes in applicant profile in 2025 According to Singh: • Younger decision-makers in their late 30s and 40s now dominate.

• Wealth increasingly comes from business income or liquidity events rather than inheritance. • Families are planning 5–10 year timelines instead of treating residency as a distant backup. What experts expect in 2026 “In Europe, I expect Greece, Portugal and Italy to keep tightening around two themes: higher entry tickets and a clear shift from passive real estate to funds, innovation and real-economy projects. Greece has already curbed short-term rentals on Golden Visa properties. Portugal is doubling down on fund-based routes, while stretching citizenship timelines. The December 31, 2026 grandfathering deadline will trigger surges—we are seeing 30 per cent more Indian inquiries since October’s announcement.

Italy’s investor visa and flat-tax regimes should grow among younger founders and professionals. We are getting at least 40 per cent more enquiries compared to 2024–25. I also expect one emerging European or Central Asian market to launch a residency-by-investment programme,” said Boiko. “Australia has completed a major shift to the National Innovation Visa and is signalling further refinements around skills and compliance. For Indian families, the priority is preparation—clean source-of-fund trails, notarised ownership proofs, updated police clearances and strong tax documentation. Choosing programmes with stable rules and solid grandfathering protections will matter even more,” said Vinayak Magotra, Product Head and Founding Team, Centricity WealthTech.