Qatar plans 10-year residency for entrepreneurs, investors to draw talent

Qatar will introduce a 10-year residency programme for entrepreneurs and senior executives, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Qatar edition of the Web Summit, he said the move would give long-term certainty to business leaders and founders looking to base themselves in the country.

The announcement places Qatar alongside regional peers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, both of which have rolled out long-term residency options in recent years to attract global talent and investment.

The prime minister also announced a $2 billion expansion of Qatar’s venture capital programme. This builds on the existing Fund of Funds initiative, currently valued at $1 billion, which was set up to attract international venture capital firms, support entrepreneurship and reduce the country’s reliance on gas revenues.

Why Qatar is moving to long-term residency now The new residency programme is part of a broader push to position Qatar as a regional base for business, innovation and startups. Alongside residency reform, the expansion of the venture capital programme is intended to support early-stage companies, draw global investors and accelerate the growth of local startups. The existing Fund of Funds was designed to anchor international VC players in Qatar and channel capital into innovation-led businesses. While the government has not yet released detailed eligibility rules or timelines, the announcement follows a clear regional pattern, with neighbouring Gulf states offering longer stays to skilled professionals, investors and founders.

Saudi Arabia: Premium residency as an economic lever Saudi Arabia’s long-term residency framework is closely tied to Vision 2030, the kingdom’s plan to diversify away from oil. At the centre of this is the Saudi Premium Residency, often described as a green card-style system. Key features include: > Long-term or permanent residency without a local sponsor > The right to own property and operate a business > Freedom to change jobs and sponsor family members Eligibility spans investors, entrepreneurs, specialised professionals and property owners who meet income or asset thresholds. The policy is designed to keep international talent in the country long enough to contribute to sectors such as technology, tourism and advanced manufacturing.