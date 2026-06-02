More Indian techies returning from US due to bleak job mkt: Xpheno data

The recent changes to labour rules in the US, particularly those related to the H-1B visa programme, and slower information technology (IT) spending are affecting the flow of talent to the country. The scale and pattern of tech talent moving between India and the US have been changing rapidly over the past three years, with the number of engineers returning to India rising.

A report by Xpheno suggests that the volume of returnees is expected to exceed previous years.

Data from specialist staffing firm Xpheno shows that the number of tech professionals who have returned so far this year has touched 7,300. The number of returnees has been rising year-on-year. In 2025, this figure reached 15,100, while in 2024 it stood at 9,800.

Similarly, the number of professionals moving to the US has been declining. Year-to-date, the number of people moving to the US stood at 9,100. In 2025, about 21,200 moved to the US, up from 17,600 in 2024. The gap in the net talent balance — exits minus returnees — has been shrinking since 2023, indicating that the appeal of technology jobs in the US over the past three decades has been affected by changes in the global job market. The technology sector has been in flux as artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (Gen AI) have reshaped the job market, with companies of all sizes cutting thousands of jobs to invest more in technology than human capital. Some notable companies to do so include Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Walmart, and Standard Chartered Bank.

“Certain pools of tech talent on H-1B in the US are staring at the risk of repatriating to India with recent developments. Considering the current dynamics and trends of active demand in the Indian job market, this is definitely not the best of times for US-settled H-1B talent to return to India,” Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, said. The US administration under President Donald Trump has maintained that it wants to reduce low-paying H-1B jobs, which are mostly obtained by Indians, and replace them with American workers. It has imposed a fee of $100,000 on all new H-1B visa applications and is giving preference to applicants with advanced degrees and higher salaries, attempting to shut the door on low-wage and low-skilled foreign workers. That has led to a sharp drop in visa registrations, which fell 38 per cent to 211,600 for the 2027 financial year, from 343,981 a year earlier.

In another move, the administration has said that foreign nationals seeking lawful permanent residence should generally apply from outside the country through consular processing rather than adjusting status within the US. This could add a fresh layer of uncertainty for thousands of Indian engineers who have waited years for work visas to pave the way for a Green Card. Karanth added that the scale and pattern of tech talent moving between India and the US have been changing rapidly over the past three years. “While the two-way movement of talent has been recorded every year, it is critical to observe the rise in count of returnees over the years. Talent corridor movements is set on a trajectory where the returnees' volume will exceed previous year's count and further drop the net talent balance. It would not be surprising if the recent H1B move causes the returnees count to surpass the count of outbound tech talent to the US this year.”

The reverse trend comes at a time when India’s active job market demand outlook hit a 28-month low in June, with 93,000 open roles, down 17 per cent from 112,000 a year earlier. This is because the IT industry continues to navigate sluggish growth and macroeconomic headwinds that prevent large-scale hiring. Demand from the IT services cohort, the key talent consumer, dropped 16 per cent sequentially to an active volume of 36,000 openings. That is down 31 per cent compared with last year. Most hiring in the technology sector is still being driven by global capability centres (GCCs). The overall movement in GCC demand volume has seen a significant 31 per cent rise in active technology demand during the same period. Business Standard reported last month that GCCs outpaced IT services hiring for the third year in a row, and the trend is likely to continue this year too.