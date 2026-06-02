Planning Canada PR? Ontario has closed its most popular immigration streams

Thousands of Indians planning to settle in Canada through Ontario's provincial immigration program are facing fresh uncertainty after the province officially discontinued all existing streams under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), one of the most popular pathways to permanent residency.

The changes took effect on May 30, 2026, and form part of a broader overhaul of Ontario's economic immigration system. The move impacts international students, skilled workers, entrepreneurs and foreign professionals who had been relying on Ontario's nomination pathways to secure Canadian permanent residency.

While Ontario has promised replacement programs, the province has yet to reveal what the new streams will look like, who will qualify, or when applications will open.

Nine popular immigration pathways eliminated Ontario discontinued several existing streams under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) on May 30, 2026, as part of previously announced program reforms. The OINP is Ontario’s economic immigration program, which nominates foreign nationals for permanent residence. Ontario has discontinued all nine existing OINP streams: Foreign Worker Stream

International Student Stream

In-Demand Skills Stream

Master's Graduate Stream

PhD Graduate Stream

Human Capital Priorities Stream

French-Speaking Skilled Worker Stream

Skilled Trades Stream

Entrepreneur Stream For years, these pathways have been heavily used by Indian students graduating from Ontario universities and colleges, as well as skilled workers seeking additional points under Canada's permanent residency system.

Two operational changes are also in effect as of May 30. The OINP director now has authority to issue general and targeted invitations to apply across all categories, and candidates in any category requiring a job offer can’t apply unless the employer is registered with the OINP director. "Under targeted draws, candidates will only be ranked if they meet the labor market or human capital attributes set by the OINP director, and only the highest-ranking candidates who meet those targets will receive invitations. Applications submitted before May 30 will be assessed under the rules in effect at the time of submission. Information on the proposed new streams is not yet available," said immigration law firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP in an alert.

Why now? "The changes follow Ontario’s December 2025 proposal to redesign the OINP through a two-phase overhaul. The proposal contemplated consolidating existing Employer Job Offer streams into a single stream with separate tracks for higher-skilled occupations and occupations facing labor shortages, followed by the introduction of a healthcare stream, an entrepreneur stream and an exceptional talent stream. Ontario has not yet confirmed whether it will proceed with this phased approach and has not released details regarding the new streams, eligibility requirements, implementation timelines or transition measures," said immigration firm Fragomen in an a release. Why this matters for Indians

Ontario remains Canada's most popular destination for Indian immigrants, home to large South Asian communities in cities such as Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton and Ottawa. Many Indian students choose Ontario institutions specifically because provincial nomination programs have historically offered a pathway from study permits to permanent residency. Similarly, thousands of Indian professionals working in Ontario have relied on OINP nominations to improve their chances of receiving permanent residence invitations through Canada's immigration system. The closure of all existing streams means prospective applicants who had planned to apply through these categories will now need to wait for details of the replacement programs.

The changes follow Ontario’s December 2025 proposal to redesign the OINP through a two-phase overhaul "The proposal contemplated consolidating existing Employer Job Offer streams into a single stream with separate tracks for higher-skilled occupations and occupations facing labor shortages, followed by the introduction of a healthcare stream, an entrepreneur stream and an exceptional talent stream. Ontario has not yet confirmed whether it will proceed with this phased approach and has not released details regarding the new streams, eligibility requirements, implementation timelines or transition measures," noted Fragomen. What happens to existing applications? The province has confirmed that applications submitted before May 30, 2026 will continue to be assessed under the eligibility requirements in place at the time of filing.