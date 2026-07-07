Saudi Arabia launches pilot service to book flights, hotels, visa: Details

Saudi Arabia has launched a pilot version of its new Package Visa service, allowing international travellers to book visas, flights and accommodation through a single integrated process, PTI reported, citing the country’s tourism ministry.

According to PTI, the initiative is aimed at making travel to the Kingdom more seamless by eliminating the need for visitors to arrange their visa, airline tickets and hotel reservations separately. Instead, travellers will be able to complete the entire booking process through one integrated travel journey.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia eases travel procedures and promotes tourism.

What is the Package Visa?

According to PTI, citing the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the Package Visa allows travellers to secure:

A tourist visa

Flight bookings

Hotel accommodation through a single integrated booking process. Announcing the pilot launch on X, the ministry said the service builds on efforts to make the Kingdom more accessible for inbound tourists. According to PTI, the ministry said travellers will no longer need to arrange their visa, flights and accommodation separately. According to PTI, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb said the new service reflects the Kingdom's commitment to making travel more convenient as its tourism sector continues to expand. “As Saudi's tourism sector continues to grow at pace, Package Visa reflects our commitment to making travel to Saudi more seamless for visitors," Al Khateeb said, according to PTI

. The minister added that integrating visa issuance with travel bookings simplifies the visitor journey, creates a more connected travel experience and strengthens collaboration across the tourism ecosystem, PTI reported. According to PTI, Al Khateeb also said the initiative supports Saudi Arabia's ambition to become an increasingly accessible global tourism destination. Part of broader tourism reforms The Package Visa is the latest in a series of measures introduced by Saudi Arabia to encourage international tourism. According to PTI, the Kingdom has already rolled out initiatives such as: Visa on arrival for eligible travellers

Stopover transit visas

Other measures aimed at making entry easier for international visitors These initiatives form part of Saudi Arabia's wider push to strengthen its tourism industry and diversify its economy by increasing inbound travel, according to PTI.

What could this mean for Indian travellers? According to PTI, Saudi authorities have not yet released detailed operational guidelines for the pilot, including eligibility criteria, participating travel partners or timelines for a wider rollout. If expanded, the integrated booking model could make travel planning easier for Indian tourists by allowing them to complete visa formalities alongside flight and hotel bookings instead of arranging each component separately. However, as the programme is currently being introduced on a pilot basis, travellers will need to wait for further announcements on how the service will operate and which nationalities will be covered, according to PTI.