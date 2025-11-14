Saudi's free 96-hour stopover visa lets Indians perform Umrah in transit

Saudi Arabia has opened a new convenience channel for global pilgrims, enabling passengers transiting through the Kingdom to perform Umrah on a free, four-day stopover visa — a policy designed to drive tourism and strengthen its role as a global travel hub.

This essentially means that Indian flyers headed to Europe, the US or the Middle East can now turn their Saudi layover into a mini-pilgrimage, thanks to the Kingdom’s free stopover visa, which grants 96-hour entry for Umrah and visits to Makkah and Madinah.

Who can apply?

The stopover visa is open to all international travellers transiting through Saudi Arabia, provided they are flying with Saudia or Flynas. GCC residents are also eligible, even if they are not citizens of GCC countries. Travellers using other airlines must apply for a regular transit visa through the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visa is available to passengers flying on Saudia and Flynas and lets travellers turn a simple layover into a 4-day spiritual visit to Makkah and Madinah without applying for the traditional Umrah visa. With millions of Indians passing through Middle Eastern hubs for flights to Europe, the US, and Africa, the scheme is being widely adopted throughout 2024–25. Registration on Nusuk platform mandatory To perform Umrah or Ziyarah during their layover, travellers are required to book appointments in advance through the official Nusuk.sa platform. The platform manages scheduling and permits for visitors to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

What exactly is the Saudi stopover transit visa? Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) launched the transit stopover visa in early 2023, allowing travellers transiting through Saudi airports to enter the country for up to 96 hours (4 days). This visa is: Free of cost (visitors pay only a basic insurance fee)

Issued instantly when booking a Saudia or Flynas airline ticket

Valid for single entry

Applicable for Umrah, tourism, visiting holy sites, business stops, or leisure

The Kingdom introduced this to support its Vision 2030 goal of attracting 100 million tourists annually. How Indian travellers can apply for the stopover visa

India is one of the largest user bases for the new programme, with Saudia and Flynas offering multiple daily flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and more. The visa can be obtained in two simple steps: 1. Book a ticket with Saudia or Flynas with a stopover in Saudi Arabia During booking, select “Stopover in Saudi Arabia” (Saudia) or use the dedicated Flynas visa link. 2. Apply for the visa during the booking flow A digital application appears, requiring:

Passport details

Photo

Personal info

Confirmation of transit dates

Approval is usually instant or within minutes, and the visa is emailed to the traveller. What travellers can do during the 96-hour visa

The visa explicitly allows Umrah. Travellers must: Download the Nusuk app Pick a preferred date and time slot for Umrah

Receive a digital permit

This makes it possible even for 6–10 hour layovers, though most travellers choose a full-day or 2-day stay.

Visit Makkah and Madinah

Access is open for spiritual visits, mosque tours, museums, and historical sites including Quba Mosque and Mount Uhud.

Explore Saudi tourist attractions The visa also covers: Jeddah Corniche & historic Al-Balad

Riyadh’s Boulevard City and museums

AlUla’s heritage sites

Red Sea coastal resorts

How long can your stopover be?

The visa allows up to 96 hours, but your ticket must reflect the same. Examples:

8-hour layover → Umrah possible 24-hour layover → Umrah + Madinah trip 96-hour stopover → Multi-city Saudi itinerary For flights not booked through Saudia/Flynas, the stopover visa is not available. Who should not use the stopover visa for Umrah? According to Saudi Tourism, the stopover visa cannot be used for: Hajj

Paid religious tours

Visa runs (i.e., repeated short stays to reset visa status)

Travel on airlines other than Saudia and Flynas Do you need separate insurance? A small mandatory insurance fee (usually ₹300–₹800) is added during the visa issuance. This covers:

Medical emergencies

Travel incidents

Accidents FAQs: What Indian travellers need to know Is hotel booking mandatory? Yes, travellers must show a hotel booking — this can be done through the Saudia Stopover Holiday feature or independently. Can women travel alone for Umrah via the stopover visa? Yes. Saudi Arabia has removed the mahram requirement for Umrah. Do I need biometrics? No biometrics are required for the stopover visa. Important caveats & things to watch out for The 96-hour stay limit means planning must ensure onward flights are scheduled appropriately — overstaying may lead to penalties.

The visa is meant for transit/stopover, not for long-stay tourism or residence. Those wishing to stay longer should apply for appropriate visa types.

Performing Umrah requires registration via Nusuk, and pilgrims must meet health, lodging and other requirements (which may include mandatory hotel booking through authorised agents) — Saudi Arabia has tightened pilgrimage rules recently.

Not all flights/airlines automatically include the stopover visa; travellers must specifically book flights eligible for the scheme and ensure their booking qualifies for the stopover visa offer. Some forum users have reported technical issues or expiry of visa validity if booking was done too far ahead.