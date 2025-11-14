Saudi's free 96-hour stopover visa lets Indians perform Umrah in transit

- Free of cost (visitors pay only a basic insurance fee)
- Issued instantly when booking a Saudia or Flynas airline ticket
- Valid for single entry
- Applicable for Umrah, tourism, visiting holy sites, business stops, or leisure
- The Kingdom introduced this to support its Vision 2030 goal of attracting 100 million tourists annually.
- A digital application appears, requiring:
- Passport details
- Photo
- Personal info
- Confirmation of transit dates
- Approval is usually instant or within minutes, and the visa is emailed to the traveller.
- Pick a preferred date and time slot for Umrah
- Receive a digital permit
- This makes it possible even for 6–10 hour layovers, though most travellers choose a full-day or 2-day stay.
- Visit Makkah and Madinah
- Access is open for spiritual visits, mosque tours, museums, and historical sites including Quba Mosque and Mount Uhud.
- Explore Saudi tourist attractions
- Jeddah Corniche & historic Al-Balad
- Riyadh’s Boulevard City and museums
- AlUla’s heritage sites
- Red Sea coastal resorts
- How long can your stopover be?
- The visa allows up to 96 hours, but your ticket must reflect the same.
- Hajj
- Paid religious tours
- Visa runs (i.e., repeated short stays to reset visa status)
- Travel on airlines other than Saudia and Flynas
- Medical emergencies
- Travel incidents
- Accidents
- The 96-hour stay limit means planning must ensure onward flights are scheduled appropriately — overstaying may lead to penalties.
- The visa is meant for transit/stopover, not for long-stay tourism or residence. Those wishing to stay longer should apply for appropriate visa types.
- Performing Umrah requires registration via Nusuk, and pilgrims must meet health, lodging and other requirements (which may include mandatory hotel booking through authorised agents) — Saudi Arabia has tightened pilgrimage rules recently.
- Not all flights/airlines automatically include the stopover visa; travellers must specifically book flights eligible for the scheme and ensure their booking qualifies for the stopover visa offer.
- Book a flight from India (or elsewhere) that transits into Saudi Arabia with Saudia or Flynas and has a layover of up to 96 hours.
- Ensure your passport has at least 6 months validity and you have onward tickets/destination visa.
- During flight booking, select the stopover transit visa option; pay any minimal admin/insurance fees.
- Receive the e-visa by email.
- Register on Nusuk.sa for your Umrah slot; reserve accommodation in Makkah/Madinah as required.
- Plan your itinerary so you arrive, perform your rites, explore allowed areas of Saudi Arabia (if allowed), and depart within 4 days.
- Be mindful of Saudi Arabia’s evolving pilgrimage rules (e.g., hotel booking requirements, shortened visa validity for Umrah) to avoid being turned away.
- There are minimal fees: while the visa is free, administrative and mandatory medical insurance fees apply (for example, SAR 39.50 plus SAR 13 insurance as per the airlines’ FAQ pages).
- The visa is single-entry, non-extendable, and cannot be used for the Hajj pilgrimage.
