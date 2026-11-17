By Aidan Williams

Skilled immigration leads to lower wages for college-educated US workers, particularly in scientific fields, according to a paper by a Harvard University economist who served on President Donald Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers.

The study — which draws on census data from 2012 to 2024 — found that wages for US workers with science and engineering degrees were 3.5 per cent lower than they otherwise would have been without temporary high-skill visa programs such as H1-B.

The losses were steeper for Americans with master’s degrees in computing and electrical and computer engineering — fields heavily reliant on temporary visa holders — who earned roughly 16 per cent less than without the inflows of skilled immigrants, according to the paper by George Borjas, a professor of economics and social policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The impact was only partially offset by a 1.4 per cent gain in wages due to production gains that skilled immigrants introduce, Borjas wrote. Across all sectors, increased competition trimmed average earnings for American workers with a bachelor’s or master’s degree by 1.3 per cent, according to the paper, which was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Borjas has published extensive research on immigration issues, including a paper released earlier this year that supported the case for a six-figure fee on H1-B work visas. The Trump administration has tightened restrictions on skilled immigration programs, which it has long blamed for suppressing wages and limiting the job opportunities available to Americans.