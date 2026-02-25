South Korea visa-waiver: Jeju entry not guaranteed, warns Indian Embassy

A day after Indian travel influencer Sachin Awasthi spoke about being detained and deported from South Korea’s Jeju Island in a widely shared video, the Indian Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday issued a detailed advisory asking Indian travellers to exercise caution when using the island’s visa-waiver programme.

“Entry under the Jeju visa-free facility is permitted strictly for short-term tourism,” the embassy wrote, adding that “final admission” is determined solely by immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport and that the waiver “does not guarantee entry.”

What had happened

In December 2025, Sachin Awasthi and his wife arrived at Jeju Island expecting a festive holiday. Instead, they were denied entry, held overnight and eventually deported.

Awasthi described the episode as “the worst 24 hours of my life”. While acknowledging that denying entry is within a country’s rights, he said “such treatment with us… was not justified in any way.” According to him, the trouble began even before landing on Jeju Island. In Bangkok, airline staff allegedly demanded that he show a specific amount of physical cash. “If you want to board the flight, bring cash; otherwise, get out of the way,” he claimed they told him. After arranging the money, the couple flew to Jeju. At immigration, he said officers examined their Indian passports, took fingerprints and moved them to a waiting area. He recounted being interviewed through a phone interpreter and later receiving a rejection notice citing “purpose of stay not clear”.

“They doubt your intentions,” he said he was told. Despite having return tickets, hotel bookings, insurance and what he described as a strong travel history, the couple was refused entry. He alleged they were then kept in what he called “jail-like conditions” with basic food and restricted movement until they could be sent back. “They kept us in their detention centre (it was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to the outside) and also gave us jail food,” he wrote. He chose to purchase a next-day ticket, claiming it cost “at least 10 times” the usual price. On the onward journey via China, he further alleged that communication was restricted and that sleeping and restroom access were monitored.

He later said he was not sharing the experience for sympathy but to alert travellers to what they may face. “They did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS,” he said. Korean immigration authorities have not publicly commented on his specific case. Under international aviation norms, airlines are responsible for returning passengers if entry is refused. Embassy advisory Against this backdrop, the Embassy of India in Seoul issued an advisory on Tuesday addressing Indian nationals travelling to Jeju Island under the visa-waiver scheme. The Embassy said it “gets to hear about inconveniences caused to Indian travellers or denial of entry/repatriation upon arrival in Jeju Island” from time to time.

It clarified at the outset that entry under the Jeju visa-free facility is strictly for short-term tourism and that “final admission into the Republic of Korea is determined solely by the immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law.” Importantly, the statement underlined that the visa-waiver scheme does not guarantee entry. Mandatory documents and clear itinerary The advisory laid out a detailed list of documents that travellers must carry in printed form, not just on their phones. These include: Confirmed return air ticket Hotel reservation covering the entire stay A detailed, day-wise travel itinerary

Proof of sufficient funds such as recent bank statements, international cards or forex A passport valid for at least six months Travel insurance, which is strongly recommended Contact details of accommodation It warned that passengers unable to clearly explain their travel plan “could be at the risk of entry denial.” The Embassy also stressed financial preparedness. Travellers should be able to demonstrate adequate funds for daily expenses, accommodation and transport. Immigration authorities may ask related questions and expect answers consistent with tourism objectives. Interviews, refusals and holding facilities The statement cautioned that immigration officers may conduct interviews on arrival. Visitors are advised to answer clearly, truthfully and consistently, while remaining calm and cooperative. Failure to satisfy the officer, it said, may result in denial of entry.

It also clarified that the Jeju visa waiver does not permit travel to mainland South Korea. Attempting to leave Jeju for the mainland without a proper visa is illegal and may lead to future travel bans. In case of refusal, the passenger will be returned on the next available flight of the same airline. Depending on flight schedules, “temporary stay in a holding facility may be required,” the advisory noted. Embassy’s role and contact details The Embassy made it clear that it cannot overturn decisions taken by Korean immigration authorities regarding entry into the country. However, it said it will seek assistance from Korean authorities in providing reasonable support to Indian nationals in holding facilities.