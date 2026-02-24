Spain Digital Nomad Visa: Who does it suit and hurdles explained

Interest in Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa is rising among Indian high-net-worth professionals, as Europe’s traditional investment-linked residency routes become costlier or harder to access.

Akshat Sherawat, India Business Head at Garant In, an international residency and citizenship advisory firm, said enquiries from India have picked up sharply since late 2025, particularly from technology professionals and globally mobile entrepreneurs. In a conversation with Business Standard, he explained who the visa suits, where applicants face hurdles, and how Spain compares with competing destinations.

What is driving the shift away from golden visas?

Spain is now trending as the world’s top digital nomad destination because of its digital infrastructure, quality of life and supportive rules. For Indian professionals, it also acts as a gateway to the Schengen Area at a time when other European options have become more bureaucratic or expensive.

“Spain’s Golden Visa was effectively wound up in 2025, and investors are being steered towards alternatives such as the Digital Nomad Visa and entrepreneur permits,” said Sherawat. He said the cost gap is a major factor. “A traditional Golden Visa required €250,000–€500,000 in qualifying investments plus fees, whereas the Digital Nomad Visa only needs documented remote income of about €2,700–€3,000 per month.” At Garant In, Sherawat said around 25–30 per cent of new residency enquiries since October 2025 relate to Digital Nomad Visas, with Spain leading. “The strongest interest is coming from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune,” he added.

He noted that the appeal for younger HNIs is threefold: lower capital commitment, greater flexibility because funds remain liquid, and potential tax optimisation under Spain’s expat regime. Who qualifies in 2026? Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa rests on four pillars: income, employer or client profile, remote-work capability and professional background. Income threshold Applicants must show stable remote income of roughly €2,800–€3,000 per month for a single applicant. This rises by about 75 per cent for the first dependant and 25 per cent for each additional dependant. Income must be regular and documented through contracts, invoices, payslips and bank statements.

Employer or client conditions The main employer or clients must be non-Spanish and operational for at least one year. Applicants usually need to show at least three months of prior relationship. “For employees, the company must confirm the role is fully remote and can be performed from Spain,” said Sherawat. “For contractors, client agreements should clearly spell out services, fees and remote delivery.” Remote work rules At least 80 per cent of income must come from outside Spain. Work for Spanish clients is capped at about 20 per cent of turnover. The role must be fully online.

Eligible profiles Sherawat said the visa covers multiple professional categories: > Employees of foreign companies with remote roles > Freelancers and independent consultants with recurring foreign income > Founders of non-Spanish or globally focused start-ups > Digital content creators who can prove predictable monthly earnings Applicants must also show relevant qualifications or experience, a clean criminal record for the past five years, full private health insurance in Spain and no recent Spanish tax residency. How long does the process take? Most cases from India take one to two months from consulate filing to decision if documents are complete, Sherawat said. Preparation and appointment scheduling can add another two to four weeks.

“A realistic end-to-end timeline is four to 16 weeks for a well-prepared Indian applicant,” he said. Common refusal triggers include: Income proof that does not match contracts or shows irregular deposits Weak evidence that the job can be performed remotely Health insurance that includes co-payments or waiting periods Missing apostilles or sworn Spanish translations Expired police clearance or incomplete paperwork “For Indian applicants, the safest approach is to assume the consulate will scrutinise every number and date,” Sherawat said. How the Beckham Law applies The expat tax regime can be elected once a Digital Nomad Visa holder becomes a Spanish tax resident by spending more than 183 days in the country.

“Instead of paying up to 45–47 per cent under Spain’s normal tax scale, a qualifying digital nomad can be taxed at a flat 24 per cent on employment income up to €600,000 for up to six tax years,” said Sherawat. To qualify, applicants generally must not have been Spanish tax residents in the previous five years, must maintain an employment relationship, usually with a foreign employer, and must apply within the prescribed window after becoming tax resident. Sherawat said an Indian remote employee earning €60,000–€120,000 could see an effective Spanish tax rate close to 24 per cent under the regime.

On compliance, he added that Digital Nomads usually file annual Spanish returns once tax resident, while in India they may qualify as non-resident if day-count rules are met. The India–Spain tax treaty helps prevent double taxation. How Spain compares with rivals Spain has gained an edge after Portugal doubled its citizenship residency requirement from five to 10 years in October 2025. “Spain is now more attractive because it combines lifestyle, tech hubs and a clearer tax regime for remote workers,” said Sherawat. On taxation, he noted that Spain is the only major European digital nomad destination offering a structured expat tax regime like the Beckham Law. Greece and Portugal largely tax under progressive brackets, while the UAE has no income tax but also does not offer EU mobility.

On residency rights: > Spain grants a residence permit with Schengen mobility > Family reunification is straightforward > Permanent residence is available after five years > Citizenship is possible after 10 years of legal residence By contrast, Sherawat said the UAE remote work visa is usually a one-year renewable stay without a direct path to permanent residence. Processing speed is another factor. “Spain processes Digital Nomad applications in about 20–30 working days when filed from within the country, with around 94 per cent approved within 25 days,” he said. Could Spain tighten the rules? Sherawat expects only gradual adjustments.

“Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa looks stable and attractive, with only gentle tightening likely over time rather than any drastic clamp-down,” he said. He added that authorities may slowly raise income thresholds or refine documentation checks as demand grows. On tax, he said the expat regime remains central to Spain’s competitiveness, although minor tweaks cannot be ruled out. When Spain may not be the best fit The Digital Nomad route may not suit everyone, Sherawat cautioned. “If income is irregular, comes from multiple global entities, or is largely investment-based rather than salaried, Spain’s documentation standards can become burdensome,” he said.