Home / Immigration / 'America gave us a dream, took our youth': Student confronts US Vice Prez

'America gave us a dream, took our youth': Student confronts US Vice Prez

Indian-origin student confronts JD Vance over Trump immigration policy and interfaith remarks

JD Vance, Vance
US Vice President JD Vance (Photo: Reuters)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A university event in the United States took an unexpected turn when a student, believed to be of Indian origin, questioned Vice President JD Vance over the Trump administration’s strict immigration stance and his own interfaith marriage. The exchange took place during an interaction at the University of Mississippi.
 
Tense exchange on immigration policy
 
Vance, known for advocating a tougher vetting process and tighter immigration limits, told the audience that legal immigration to the US should be “far less than what is being accepted.” He did not specify a number but maintained that current levels were too high.
 
As he invited questions, a female student in the audience directly challenged him on the issue. A video of the exchange has since gone viral on social media.
 
“When you talk about too many immigrants here, when did you guys decide that number?” she asked. “You made us spend our youth, our wealth in this country and gave us a dream. You don’t owe us anything. We have worked hard for it.”
 
The student’s remarks came amid the Trump administration’s ongoing deportation drives and curbs on legal immigration, including stricter rules for H-1B visas and the revocation of around 6,000 international student visas.
 
“How can you, as a vice president, stand there and say that ‘we have too many of them now’ and take people out who came here rightfully by paying the money you asked for?” she continued. “You gave us the path, and now how can you stop it and tell us we don’t belong here anymore?”
 
As the audience applauded, Vance appeared momentarily uneasy but responded lightly, saying, “We are not close to causing a scene. Don’t worry.”
 
Vance defends position on immigration limits
 
Vance avoided giving a direct answer but argued that admitting too many immigrants could strain the social fabric of America.
 
“Just because one person or ten people or a hundred people came in illegally and contributed to the US, does that mean that we are thereby committed to let in a million or ten million or a hundred million people a year in the future? No, that’s not right,” he said.
 
Questions on his interfaith marriage
 
The student then shifted her questions to Vance’s personal life, asking about his Hindu wife, Usha, and their inter-cultural household.
 
“Why do I have to be Christian to prove I love America?” she asked, referring to his repeated focus on faith in public speeches.
 
Vance replied that while his wife was Hindu, he hoped she would one day embrace Christianity. “I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said. “But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”
 
He added that his wife often attended church with him on Sundays.
 
The exchange ended without confrontation, but the moment has stirred debate online, reflecting the growing tension around immigration and identity in US politics.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 2,700 Indians staying illegally in US deported since January: MEA

Bulgaria to open long-term visa centres for Indians in 6 cities from Nov 1

Visa fraud: How an Indian-origin man duped New Zealand's immigration system

Florida Governor directs state universities not to use H-1B visas

Canada Express Entry: 1,000 immigrants get permanent residency invitations

Topics :US immigrationBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story