Travelling without a British passport? Dual citizens may be denied UK entry

British citizens who also hold another nationality may be refused boarding to the UK if they do not travel with a valid British passport from February 25, 2026. Under new Home Office border rules, dual British nationals must present a British passport when boarding a plane, ferry or train to the UK. Alternatively, they can attach a “certificate of entitlement” to their second passport. The document costs £589 (Rs 72,799).

The changes form part of wider measures requiring travellers to obtain permission before coming to the UK, unless they are British or Irish citizens or otherwise exempt.

What the new rules require

From February 25, 2026, dual nationals will need one of the following to board transport to the UK: • A valid UK passport • A valid Irish passport • Another valid passport containing a certificate of entitlement The Home Office said: “From 25 February 2026, all dual British citizens will need to present either a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement to avoid delays at the border.” The notification added that the move is part of a digitisation programme intended to create a “seamless travel experience”, while giving the government “greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration”.

What happens before and after February 25 The position differs depending on when travel takes place. Travelling on or before February 24, 2026 A British dual citizen holding a valid passport from a country eligible for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) should be allowed to board transport to the UK without an ETA. Travelling on or after February 25, 2026 Without a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement, dual nationals may not be allowed to board their flight, ferry or train. Those who do travel without the correct documentation will face additional identity checks to verify their citizenship before passing through UK passport control.

What if you do not have a British passport? Visitors making short stays in the UK must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation costing £16 (Rs 1,977). However, dual British citizens will not be able to rely solely on their second passport. They must either use a British passport or pay £589 for a certificate of entitlement attached to their other passport in order to board transport to the UK. How to check if you are a British citizen You may automatically hold British citizenship if you: • Were born in the UK • Have a parent with British citizenship

Campaigners raise concerns The rule has drawn criticism from campaign groups representing Britons living in Europe. The 3 Million, a campaign group for EU citizens in the UK, called for a low-cost, one-off travel authorisation similar to Canada’s system. “The UK already has the technology to do the same, so we urge them to act now to ensure British citizens are not locked out of their own country,” said Monique Hawkins, head of policy and advocacy at The 3 Million, as quoted by The Guardian. Campaigners say the rules may create particular difficulties for some women in Greece and Spain who acquired citizenship after Brexit.

In Greece, women who marry Greek nationals are required to retain their maiden name on official documents. This can clash with British passports that use a husband’s surname. In Spain, Britons married to Spaniards carry two surnames on official identification, their mother’s maiden name and their father’s surname, while a UK passport may list only one surname. “It is causing huge problems,” said Julia Cross of the grassroots organisation British in Greece, as quoted by The Guardian. “Many didn’t know they had to get a second passport but the requirement for name alignment on the two passports is discriminatory and only impacts women.”

British in Greece represents 20,000 Britons and forms part of the umbrella group British in Europe, which campaigned for citizens’ rights after Brexit. The Home Office has said mismatched names may be permitted in limited cases. “Where individuals can provide evidence that they are unable to change their name in their foreign-issued documents, the Home Office will exceptionally consider allowing them to use a different name in a Home Office-issued document,” its guidance says. Campaigners argue that communication about the changes has been limited and has led to confusion and anxiety among those affected. Cross has called for a transition period of “at least three months” to allow Britons abroad to understand the requirements and make necessary changes.