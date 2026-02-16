China to allow UK, Canada citizens visa-free stay from Feb 17: How it works

China is opening its doors wider to Western travellers. From February 17, 2026, ordinary passport holders from the United Kingdom and Canada will be able to enter China without a visa for stays of up to 30 days. Beijing said the move is intended to revive travel and rebuild people-to-people ties after years of pandemic disruption.

The waiver will remain in force until December 31, 2026. It covers tourism, business trips, family visits, exchanges and transit travel. The policy expands an existing arrangement already offered to 48 countries and coincides with the Lunar New Year travel period, according to news agency Xinhua.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision would “further facilitate people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries”. The development follows announcements by the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Canada after official visits to Beijing. Last year, China introduced a similar visa-free policy for Russian citizens, allowing stays of up to 30 days for tourism and business. What the new visa waiver allows Visitors from the United Kingdom and Canada can now travel across mainland China without pre-arrival paperwork. That opens up flexible itineraries covering major cities as well as smaller destinations. The 30-day window allows longer travel circuits, from southern food centres and historic towns to inland cultural regions. Travellers who do not meet the visa-free criteria will still need to obtain a visa before travelling to China.

Business travel expected to increase The policy also makes it easier for executives to visit financial and technology centres. Xinhua, quoting officials, reported easier entry has already led to more commercial visits, with corporate delegations extending trips beyond primary cities into secondary economic hubs. Travellers who fall outside the visa-free requirements must still apply for a visa in advance. Why timing matters The waiver takes effect during the Spring Festival travel period, when cities across China host cultural celebrations and visitor numbers rise. Authorities see the measure as part of a broader effort to restore inbound tourism and encourage international spending across regions, including coastal provinces, mountain areas and historic sites.

The policy is scheduled to run until the end of 2026. Officials have indicated it could become permanent depending on visitor response and volumes. Is China visa-free for Indians? No. China has not granted visa-free access to Indian passport holders. However, the Chinese Embassy in India introduced the China Online Visa Application System on December 22, 2025, to modernise and speed up the process for Indian citizens. ALSO READ: Indian passport jumps to 75th in Henley Index; visit 56 visa-free countries Applicants can use the official portal at visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzh. The system allows most documentation to be submitted electronically, reducing time spent on preliminary stages of the application.